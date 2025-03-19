Darwin on ALLBLK: Full list of cast

ALLBLK's new crime drama film, Darwin, is set to premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The film follows the story of young hustlers, determined to escape their harsh reality by targeting rich people. But their plans for quick money take a dangerous turn when they become the target of a sadistic predator. Soon, it becomes a battle not just for money but for survival, where they have to rely on their wit, instinct, and resilience.

The story revolves around Tahj, a young woman who runs away from foster care and joins her cunning cousin Bam Bam and college graduate Canis in stealing and swindling. But their lives take a dangerous turn when they encounter a ruthless criminal named Charles.

Tahj and his companions will have to use all their strength and intelligence to escape Charles' dangerous mentality and obsession. The gripping thriller is full of adventure and action, which will keep the audience hooked till the end.

Darwin features Danielle LaRoach in the role of Tahj. Along with Martin Bats Bradford, Keraun Harris and Matt Kinback will also be seen in significant roles.

All cast members in Darwin

Danielle LaRoach as Tahj

Danielle LaRoach as Tahj (Image via YouTube/ ALLBLK)

Girl in the Closet star Danielle LaRoach is an American actress who plays the leading role of Tahj, a determined young woman who escapes foster care to join her street-smart cousin Bam Bam in Darwin.

Danielle's previous work in television and films includes Turf 2023, The Secret Wife, A Taste of Betrayal, Cocaine Sisters, A House Divided, and American Outlaws. She played Belinda in Zatima, the #1 TV series of Bet+.

Martin Bats Bradford as Bam Bam

Martin Bats Bradford as Bam Bam (Image via YouTube/ ALLBLK)

NCIS: New Orleans star Martin Bats Bradford is an American actor who portrays Bam Bam, Tahj's street-smart cousin in Darwin.

Martin's previous work in television and films includes Armor, Blood and Milk, Raymar, Hit Man, Killing It, Big George Foreman, The Winchesters, and The Staircase. He also played Billy in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (2022).

Keraun Harris as Canis

Danielle LaRoach and Keraun Harris as Canis (Image via YouTube/ ALLBLK)

Black-ish star Keraun Harris is an American actor who plays Cannis, a disillusioned college graduate in Darwin.

Keraun's previous works on television and films include These Are My Brothers, Halloween Ends, Millennials, The White People Shit, Insecure, Major Deal, and 30 Days 2 Life. He also produced a TV series Hiking with Rappers in 2021.

Matt Kinback as Charles

Matt Kinback as Charles (Image via YouTube/ ALLBLK)

Matt Kinback is an American actor who plays the character of Charles, a ruthless predator with a terrifying obsession in Darwin.

Matt is known for his work in Space Pups (2023), where he plays the character of John. He has also worked in a TV series, Six in the Mix (2023), where he portrays Dr. Brennan Taylor.

As revealed by IMDb, the cast also includes:

Rasheda Randle as Gloria

Bob Lanoue as Mr. Giles

Jas Wang as Correctional Officer

Antony M. Walker as Greg

Lionel Johnson Jr. as Pop

Jaidah Lynn Green as Abducted Cashier

The gripping crime thriller Darwin is directed by Aaron Abdin and Ali Abdin. The film is produced by Angela White, Aaron Abdin, and Ali Abdin, with Sean Charles serving as the executive producer.

Darwin will premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025, only on ALLBLK, the streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks.

