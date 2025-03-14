Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly reveals secret to ‘spice up’ relationship with Rams QB

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford has been married to his wife Kelly for almost a decade. In Thursday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford opened up about her secret of keeping her romance with the quarterback spiced up, even after 10 years of marriage.

Kelly talked about an important rule she and her husband Matthew have established. According to the rule, the couple cannot "go to bed angry at each other." It was when the podcaster elaborated on this rule that she spilled the secret of spicing her romance with Matthew.

"But it's something that Matthew and I, at the beginning, weren't great at," Kelly said. "And we fought over bullsh*t because there was nothing to really fight about, so you got to spice up your relationship. You fight over random sh*t." [47:34]

Kelly explained how when the couple turned into parents, the rule became even more important to be followed. Kelly added:

"But now there's kids involved and there's things going on and there's disagreements - I will never ever allow him to go to bed anymore or me fall asleep unless we have settled whatever we are disputing."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed her major habit that changed post-marriage

Having been married for almost a decade, the couple have experienced a lot of changes in each other's habits. In an episode of her "The Morning After" podcast in January, Kelly Stafford revealed becoming more "punctual" after her marriage with the Rams star.

"I will say I am a very punctual person," Kelly said. "I became that when I married Matthew and I also became that because my family is not punctual at all. And it always stressed me out that I was late." [5:48]

The offseason has given Matthew Stafford more time to take good care of his duties as a husband. In an episode, Kelly revealed an adorable "dad to daddy moment", which had her gushing over the quarterback

