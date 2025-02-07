Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalls adorable ‘dad to daddy moment’ with Rams QB

The offseason has started for the Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford, and he has been taking care of his husband duties pretty well. The quarterback’s wife, Kelly Stafford, recently reflected on an adorable “dad to daddy moment” with the Rams star, which she cannot stop gushing about.

In Thursday’s episode of her “The Morning After” podcast, Kelly Stafford revealed that she was having trouble sleeping. The podcaster expressed how, on a recent morning, she came across an adorable gesture by Matthew, which helped her sleep better.

Recalling the gesture, Kelly said:

“I had a dad-to-daddy moment with Matthew. So he's done this one other time and I've actually might have shared it before," Kelly said. "I have been just like struggling to sleep. I think with a lot of things going on... I lay my head on a pillow and my mind goes a million miles a minute. And Matthew lays his head on a pillow and just like [snores].” (43:59 onwards)

“So anyways, I've been struggling to sleep with everything going on. This morning he grabbed our whiteboard that's on wheels from downstairs, brought it upstairs, put it in front of our door that he closed. It said, ‘Do not wake mommy. Daddy is downstairs,’” Kelly further added.

Moving forward, Kelly Stafford explained how she found the gesture adorable. Gushing over her husband Matthew, Kelly concluded:

“I woke up this morning like, ‘what happened?’ Cuz it's school day. I don't miss school days because I'm just so used to being up," Kelly said. "And I could like hear them leaving and I was like, ‘what is happening?’ I walk outside and almost drill the whiteboard. I walk around it and I was just like I like, ‘see I married a good one.’”

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly revealed adopting a major habit after marriage

In the episode of “The Morning After” podcast on Jan. 30, Kelly Stafford disclosed a major habit she adopted after her marriage with the Rams star. Talking about becoming a “punctual person” after marriage, Kelly said:

"I will say I am a very punctual person. I became that when I married Matthew, and I also became that because my family is not punctual at all," Kelly stated. "And it always stressed me out that I was late. But my mom's trying to run three kids around with a million sports, working herself." (5:51 onwards)

"Being late was something I hated because my coaches, one, would make me run if I was late, and I was always late. Two, I have FOMO, so I don't like to miss out. So I felt like I was missing out when I am late, so I will say that I am very on top of it," Kelly concluded. (6:09 onwards)

Kelly Stafford previously dismissed Matthew Stafford's retirement plans. However, Kelly recently claimed to be “okay” with the Rams trading the quarterback.

