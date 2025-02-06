Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly will be 'okay' with Rams trading QB

Following Cooper Kupp’s surprising trade plans from the Los Angeles Rams, fans have been speculating the same for Matthew Stafford.

Even though the quarterback’s wife Kelly previously dismissed the trade speculations, she recently confessed to being “okay” with a possible trade.

In the latest episode of her “The Morning After” podcast on Thursday, Kelly explored the possibility of a Matthew Stafford trade. The podcaster confessed to having no issues with the trade. Talking about how she’s “good” if the Rams decide to trade Matthew, Kelly said:

“I love the city of LA. I love living here. It's sunny. Now there's mudslides and there's earthquakes and you know. Yada yada ya. And I love the life that we have built here. With that being said, I love an adventure. I am all for it. Right now if you know the Rams decided that they wanted to trade him or Matthew decided he didn't want to play for the Rams, I'm good.(10:07)

“Listen, move my family, yeah, that might be tough. First month, hard, okay. Turns out I like my kids to learn how to be resilient. And moving them is not easy and it'll be hard. But I also have four girls who have four built-in best friends. So it ain't that difficult,” Kelly further added.

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly called out Rams for surprising Cooper Kupp trade news

After discussing the possibility of Matthew Stafford being traded, Kelly shared her take on Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp being put on the trade block. Kelly seemed unimpressed with the Rams’ decision to let go off Kupp as she expressed:

“I will say the trading away of Cooper, I guess I'm just a little confused. We were one play away from going to the NFC Championship. And I think if we go, we win. Then you're in the Super Bowl, and I think we have a chance against Kansas City. (12:50)

"One play away, and all of a sudden, now in the offseason, you're talking about trading your veteran wide receiver, who has been a pillar in this place for eight years since he got drafted and does far more than people know. He's a coach in himself, too, and there's now talk about trading your quarterback away. I don't get it. It confuses me,” Kelly concluded.

Kelly Stafford previously made headlines for taking a dig at the “absolutely absurd” cost of Super Bowl suites. Talking about the Super Bowl, Kelly recently burst the biggest myth about players receiving “free tickets” to the big game.

