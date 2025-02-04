Matthew Stafford's wife confirms if 'speculation is right' around QB after Rams put Cooper Kupp up for trade

Matthew Stafford has faced retirement questions before, but they get stronger through each passing year. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback concluded another positive season, but he knows that things will be different in 2025.

On Monday night, wide receiver Cooper Kupp announced on his Twitter account that the Rams told him he's not returning in 2025. The franchise will try to trade its star wide receiver and go with a younger roster, ending his eight-year tenure under Sean McVay's leadership.

Stafford will be 37 when the 2025 season kicks off. Having already won a Super Bowl, and with his advanced age, retiring (or not) has been a topic of speculation. But Rams fans can breathe easier, as his wife, Kelly Stafford, does not believe that he'll hang up the boots:

It had been speculated that he wants to play again in 2025. That speculation is right. The thing is, there's a lot to figure out before that can happen. But you know, he had a great year. I was talking to him, and he's like, 'I know. I feel pretty good, you know. Not many injuries, no surgeries. Just the four cracked ribs and multiple injuries that were small but significant’. He would like to play in 2025. I'm excited. (4:55)

Remembering when Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp combined for a historic season in 2021

The two stars joined forces as Jared Goff was shipped to Detroit and Sean McVay looked for upgrades at the quarterback position. Kupp, a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was set to earn more targets in his role on the Chiefs' offense.

It was the fifth year of McVay commanding the team. With a new quarterback, the offense was fantastic: the Rams won the division, and Kupp won the receiving triple crown, leading the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16).

But the most important thing for the team happened late that season. The Rams were able to dominate the NFC, upsetting Tom Brady in the Divisional Round, and advanced to the Super Bowl. Stafford, Kupp and McVay won their first ring by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals.

