Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly takes dig at ‘absolutely absurd’ cost of VIP Super Bowl suites

Super Bowl suites have been known to experience significant price changes over the years. The expensive $2.5 million cost of Super Bowl LIX VIP suites has attracted criticism from not just football fans but also from the partners of NFL stars like Matthew Stafford.

Stafford's wife Kelly has major complaints about the over-expensive cost of VIP suites at the Super Bowl. In Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, she said:

"But it's funny because people like, 'oh well the players get whatever.' I'm like, 'no no no. You pay whatever. That's what you pay. And it was actually something that I laughed at Matthew at because you know we went to Philly. We got a suite there um and just in general it's expensive."

"And you lose money playing in the playoffs, if you have a big family, you lose money. So when it was gonna come back to SoFi, when we didn't win, I laughed because I was like, 'God, could you imagine you'd have had to pay for another suite. And then another suit. Honestly, though, $2.5 million is absolutely absurd," Kelly added.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly claimed she's "okay" with Chiefs winning Super Bowl

Earlier this week, Kelly Stafford shared her take on the possibility of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, during Tuesday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast. Talking about how it's because of Andy Reid that she has no issues with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl once again, Kelly said:

"Let's go Kansas City. I like the rest of the country, I feel like I was ready for someone new. It has no slight against any of the players. We're just fu****g tired of seeing them win. But I love Andy Reid. He's just one of the good ones."

"I've just always respected him as a coach. Obviously my brother played for him and he always gave Chad a lot of chances and even in the coaching world so that's the only reason to be honest I'm okay with Kansas City going on," Kelly added. (11:56)

The offseason has already started for Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly shared the first glimpse into their "exciting" time.

