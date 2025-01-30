Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shares first glimpse into ‘exciting’ offseason time with Rams QB

The offseason has already started for Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford. His wife Kelly shared a glimpse into her offseason time with him in Thursday's episode of "The Morning After."

Kelly highlighted how the first part of the offseason is both "sad and exciting":

"The first part of the offseason is always sad and exciting at the same time. He's sad that he's not playing anymore. Football's hard to watch for him, but at the same time, it is nice to reconnect in a way that we don't during the season. It's interesting how our relationship in the season is completely different than our relationship out the season." (2:11)

"And it would make sense, like, the time we spend together is very limited during the season, so we tend to make the most of what that timing is. But during the offseason, we see each other every morning and every night, and that, it's the period of life," Kelly further added.

She also mentioned that there are adjustments that come with the transition from in-season to offseason.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly names her pick for the Super Bowl

Before sharing a glimpse into her offseason life with the Rams star, Kelly Stafford talked about her pick for the Super Bowl. In Tuesday's episode of "The Morning After," Kelly mentioned which team she thinks will win:

"But to be honest, when those two teams won, I was like, 'There's not going to be a shot in hell that Kansas City doesn't win it all now.' I really thought the winner of the Kansas City and Bills, the entire time, would be the winner of this Super Bowl." (12:36)

"But after conferring with my husband, he seems to think they will. He said the depth on that team, just like the amount of stars they have, and he was like, 'I mean they always have a chance.' So, yeah, there is that," Kelly added.

Apart from sharing her Super Bowl pick, during the same podcast episode, Kelly revealed her pick for MVP. Interestingly, she didn't pick her husband Matthew Stafford but Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

