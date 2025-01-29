Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly praises Chiefs HC Andy Reid while revealing 'honest' Super Bowl pick

After beating the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, have emerged to be the Super Bowl finalists. However, there's still a lot of anticipation around the winner of Super Bowl LIX.

During Tuesday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shared her "honest" pick for the Super Bowl. Before revealing the team she has planned to root for, Kelly went ahead praising Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, as she said:

"Let's go Kansas City. I like the rest of the country, I feel like I was ready for someone new. It has no slight against any of the players. We're just fu****g tired of seeing them win. But I love Andy Reid. He's just one of the good ones."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I've just always respected him as a coach. Obviously my brother played for him and he always gave Chad a lot of chances and even in the coaching world so that's the only reason to be honest I'm okay with Kansas City going on." (11:56)

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalled ‘conferring’ with QB over why Chiefs carry better chances to win Super Bowl

Moving forward in the podcast, Kelly Stafford recalled how she had a brief conversation with her husband Matthew on why the Kansas City Chiefs carry better chances to win the Super Bowl than the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sharing the quarterback's explanation, Kelly said:

"But to be honest when those two teams won, I was like 'oh God, there's not going to be a shot in hell that Kansas City doesn't win it all now.' I really thought the winner of the Kansas City and Bills the entire time would be the winner of this Super Bowl." (12:36)

"But after conferring with my husband, he seems to think they will. He said the depth on that team, just like the amount of stars they have and he was like 'I mean they always have a chance'. So yeah there is that."

The Chiefs reached the Super Bowl by beating the Bills for the AFC title by a final of 32-29. As for the Eagles, the team won the NFC Championship by beating the Washington Commanders by a final score of 55-23. Who do you think will win Super Bowl LIX?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.