  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly praises Chiefs HC Andy Reid while revealing 'honest' Super Bowl pick

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly praises Chiefs HC Andy Reid while revealing 'honest' Super Bowl pick

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jan 29, 2025 17:19 GMT
Kelly Stafford praises Chiefs HC Andy Reid while revealing &lsquo;honest&rsquo; Super Bowl pick (Image Source: Kelly/IG)
Kelly Stafford praises Chiefs HC Andy Reid while revealing ‘honest’ Super Bowl pick (Image Source: Kelly/IG)

After beating the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, have emerged to be the Super Bowl finalists. However, there's still a lot of anticipation around the winner of Super Bowl LIX.

During Tuesday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shared her "honest" pick for the Super Bowl. Before revealing the team she has planned to root for, Kelly went ahead praising Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, as she said:

"Let's go Kansas City. I like the rest of the country, I feel like I was ready for someone new. It has no slight against any of the players. We're just fu****g tired of seeing them win. But I love Andy Reid. He's just one of the good ones."
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
"I've just always respected him as a coach. Obviously my brother played for him and he always gave Chad a lot of chances and even in the coaching world so that's the only reason to be honest I'm okay with Kansas City going on." (11:56)

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalled ‘conferring’ with QB over why Chiefs carry better chances to win Super Bowl

Moving forward in the podcast, Kelly Stafford recalled how she had a brief conversation with her husband Matthew on why the Kansas City Chiefs carry better chances to win the Super Bowl than the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sharing the quarterback's explanation, Kelly said:

"But to be honest when those two teams won, I was like 'oh God, there's not going to be a shot in hell that Kansas City doesn't win it all now.' I really thought the winner of the Kansas City and Bills the entire time would be the winner of this Super Bowl." (12:36)
"But after conferring with my husband, he seems to think they will. He said the depth on that team, just like the amount of stars they have and he was like 'I mean they always have a chance'. So yeah there is that."

The Chiefs reached the Super Bowl by beating the Bills for the AFC title by a final of 32-29. As for the Eagles, the team won the NFC Championship by beating the Washington Commanders by a final score of 55-23. Who do you think will win Super Bowl LIX?

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Steven Kubitza
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी