Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly leaves out Rams QB to root for an Eagles star in MVP race

Apart from the winner of the Super Bowl, the NFL community has been buzzing with the discussions of this year's MVP. Amidst the discussions, Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed her MVP pick and surprisingly it's not the Los Angeles Rams star.

In Tuesday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford revealed her personal parameter, based on which she feels an MVP should be finalized. According to that parameter, Kelly Stafford expressed that Philadelphia Eagles' star Saquon Barkley should be awarded the MVP this season.

"It should be based on if you were to replace that player with somebody else, their team would take a massive dip. I'm not sliding Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson. I think their teams would both take massive dips without them. They are in this race for a reason," Kelly said. (22:03)

"They are that good okay. So anyone, if tried to replace them with anyone, yes, the team is going to take a dive. But I think Saquon Barkley, in my mind, should be the MVP. Because if you take him out of the Eagles, they are, I'm sorry, not the same team at all," Kelly further added.

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly revealed her pick for the Super Bowl

Before sharing her pick for the MVP, Kelly Stafford talked about which team she felt has a better chance of winning the Super Bowl this year. In addition to revealing her Super Bowl pick, Kelly also launched praises for the Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

"Let's go Kansas City. I like the rest of the country, I feel like I was ready for someone new. It has no slight against any of the players. We're just fu****g tired of seeing them win. But I love Andy Reed. He's just one of the good ones," Kelly said.

"I've just always respected him as a coach. Obviously my brother played for him and he always gave Chad a lot of chances and even in the coaching world so that's the only reason to be honest I'm okay with Kansas City going on," Kelly further added. (11:56)

The Kansas City Chiefs have huge pressure on them to win the Super Bowl, and considering that they are up against the Philadelphia Eagles, the big game is going to be super exciting. Do you think the Eagles can beat the Chiefs for the Super Bowl this season?

