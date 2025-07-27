7 Lindsay Lohan movies to watch if you liked Our Little Secret

Lindsay Lohan is creating has garnered considerable attention for her remarkable transformation, and the internet is abuzz about it. This transformation has also led to her comeback in Tinseltown. Lohan wrapped up her third Netflix film, Our Little Secret, around 2024.

The romantic comedy demonstrates Lindsay Lohan's evolution as a veteran actress.

For fans who enjoyed watching Lohan in Our Little Secret, her other movies, such as The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday, will also engage them equally.

Freaky Friday, A Prairie Home Companion, Herbie: Fully Loaded, and 4 other Lindsay Lohan films to watch if you liked Our Little Secret

1) Mean Girls

This teenage drama comedy turned Lindsay Lohan into a household name. The premise of the movie involves her as a teen named Cady Heron who is transferred to a new school.

The film explores high school drama and the complexities of school culture. Lohan delivers some memorable dialogues that viewers still quote today. The actress received four Teen Choice Awards in 2004 for her role in the film.

Mean Girls is available on Netflix.

2) The Parent Trap

This Disney film starred Lindsay Lohan as the main lead when she was just 11 years old. She plays the role of twin sisters (Hallie Parker and Annie James) who were separated at birth and reunite in surprising circumstances.

Lindsay Lohan's acting in her movie adds more nuance to the storyline, as her adaptation of a British accent engages the audience with depth.

This film marked the beginning of Lindsay Lohan's journey to stardom, and it also became a family favourite that has stayed popular to this day.

This film is available on Amazon Prime.

3) Freaky Friday

Lindsay Lohan stars as Anna Coleman, along with Jamie Lee Curtis, in this body swap drama comedy. She portrays the role of a teenager who swaps bodies with her mom.

The film showcases Lindsay Lohan's comic timing. Her portrayal of a teen in the body of an adult is amusing.

Lindsay Lohan brings more charm and energy to each scene. The movie humorously explores family dynamics. This film seamlessly blends genuine emotional depth with comedy in an entertaining way.

And Lohan's acting got her Best Breakthrough Female award at the MTV Movie Awards.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) A Prairie Home Companion

This movie stars Lohan in a rather intense role. She portrays Lola Johnson, part of a musical duo. She effortlessly handles dramatic sequences in this film. Her portrayal of a singer adds more depth to the role.

Lindsay Lohan stands out among the ensemble cast of popular actors. The movie takes place during the final broadcast of a radio show.

Her character adds youthful energy to the narrative. The actress proves she can work successfully in diverse genres.

A Prairie Home Companion is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Herbie: Fully Loaded

Lindsay Lohan holds the ground in this family-friendly racing comedy movie. She plays the role of Maggie Peyton, who learns that her vehicle has a mind of its own. The film blends action and the natural charm of Lindsay Lohan.

Her screen time with her car, a Volkswagen Beetle, attracts a lot of fans. Lohan brings determination and humor to her character.

The movie features compelling racing sequences and comic moments. Her acting makes the fans care about her and the car.

The actress demonstrates that she can handle genres like comedy and action equally well, earning the respect of both kids and adults.

This film is available on Disney+Hotstar.

6) Georgia Rule

This is considered one of Lindsay Lohan's most challenging roles to date. The actress plays the role of Rachel Wilcoz, a struggling teen sent to live with her grandmother.

The storyline of this film explores serious themes of personal struggles and family dynamics. Lindsay Lohan delivers a strong performance that leaves the fans surprised.

Her performance, particularly when dealing with healing and trauma, feels raw and compelling.

The movie co-stars Felicity Huffman and Jane Fonda. Lindsay Lohan demonstrates that she can handle intense role.

Her emotional scenes demonstrate actual depth. The film proves that Lohan can surpass her range beyond teen drama and comedy.

Georgia Rule is available on Amazon Prime.

7) Labor Pains

This movie deals with workplace comedy and features Lindsay Lohan as Thea Clayhill. She portrays a woman who is compelled to fake her pregnancy to protect her job. The film demonstrates Lohan's signature comic style.

Her character gets trapped in escalating, complex situations. Lindsay Lohan navigates the peculiar premise with humour and skill. The movie explores themes of friendship and ambition.

Her acting keeps the fans engaged regardless of the funny plot. The actress demonstrates that she can create both ridiculous and entertaining circumstances. Therefore, the premise delivers plenty of laughs and light-hearted fun.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Lindsay Lohan has delivered memorable performances over several decades. These seven movies showcase her range as an actress across various genres and tropes.

