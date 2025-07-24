10 new movies and shows to stream on Prime Video in August 2025

Prime Video is expanding its catalog in August 2025 with season premieres, older classics, and brand new shows. From sci-fi sitcoms to romance dramas, and sporting documentaries to animated shorts, the August releases have something for every kind of fan.

Ad

The platform is also adding older classics to its repertoire, giving fans a chance to catch up on award-winning and commercially successful movies from over the past few decades. So, settle in for your after-work or weekend binge, because August is shaping up to be a great month for Prime Video fans.

Fans can gear up for the next season of Upload, a deep dive into football quarterback Tom Brady's journey with the Birmingham City F.C., and so much more.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Upload season 4, Brady & the Blues, and other new movies and shows on Prime Video in August 2025

1) Upload season 4 (August 25)

Nathan and Nora on the show (Image via Prime Video)

The fourth and final season of the hit sci-fi comedy is set to premiere on Prime Video in August. The story will pick up in the aftermath of the shocking season 3, with one of the two versions of Nathan (Robbie Amell) seemingly destroyed by Horizen, now called Betta. As the fight against the tech company amps up, the two Nathans also choose diverging paths in their love life.

Ad

Original Nathan proposes to Nora (Andy Allo), while "backup" Nathan and Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) are engaged. How will this play out? Fans wait to see if this creation of Greg Daniels (Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill) will end in a cliffhanger or have a conclusive ending for the main character in the digital afterlife.

2) Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues (August 1)

A new sports documentary premieres in August (Image via YouTube/ Prime Video AU & NZ)

Following the journey of NFL star Tom Brady and Birmingham City F.C.'s iconic 2024/25 season, this five-part docuseries is for football fans worldwide. After Brady joined the club as a minority owner in 2023, things changed massively behind the scenes. Now, fans can see exactly what went down.

Ad

From the turbulent opening to the season to intense changes—managerial upheavals, relegation issues, and new culture infusion—the documentary by executive producer Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) has it all. With Brady's narration in the trailer setting up for a hype-worthy experience, fans are excited for what's to come.

3) The Map That Leads to You (August 20)

Apa and Cline in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

All romance fans can stream this KJ Apa (Riverdale) and Madelyn Cline starrer premiering exclusively on Prime Video next month. Based on the novel by J.P. Monninger, the story follows Heather (Cline), whose meticulously planned trip to Europe goes off the rails when her paths cross with Jack (Apa).

Ad

Throwing caution to the wind, she joins him on his unique journey, which becomes so much more, with love, self-realization, and an introspection on the choices one makes in life. Is a little spontaneity what Heather needed all along? Fans can't wait to find out.

4) Butterfly (August 13)

Dae Kim leads the show (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Action aficionados, assemble. Complex family dynamics crash into the world of espionage and crime when David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim), a former US intelligence operative assumed dead, comes back to life. His daughter must grapple with his return and put her intelligence training to use, as a sociopathic assassin named Rebecca is hot on their heels.

Ad

Based on Arash Amel's graphic novel for BOOM! Studios, the six-episode show is packed with intense action, a father-daughter bond, and dry humor. It also stars Rebecca Hardesty, Piper Perabo, and Louis Landau in main roles.

5) The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (August 27)

Kitsch is the lead character in the prequel (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

After the resounding success of The Terminal List in 2022, Prime Video is back with a new story surrounding Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards. However, instead of a season 2, fans are getting a prequel, which will explore his past and backstory a bit more. Jack Carr, who is the author of the books the show is based on, reprises his role as show producer and writer, so fans can expect an authentic interpretation.

Ad

The seven-episode prequel series dives into the motives and the psyche of the SEAL-turned-CIA Operative Ben Edwards, and the events that lead up to betraying his best friend James Reece (Chris Pratt). While the show focuses on Reece's crusade for justice, the prequel will add more context to Edwards' actions.

6) Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2 (August 13)

A still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Two sausages and a bagel named Frank (Seth Rogen), Barry (Michael Cera), and Sammy (Edward Norton) are exiled from Foodtopia after the events of season 1. Undeterred, they go on a quest to find the next best food haven. Enter New Foodland, where everything is perfect, humans are domesticated, and food reigns supreme.

Ad

But what happens when Frank's suspicions about the "too perfect" town might be proven right? Fans of food puns, personality-packed main characters, and humor that borders on crude will enjoy this adult animated series.

7) The Pickup (August 6)

Keke Palmer, Murphy, and Davidson in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

A regular cash pickup day for Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson) goes awry when a familiar face hijacks their truck and orders a casino break-in. Things go from bad to worse, and the risks keep mounting as the duo tries to do what it takes to get back to their regular lives. Comedic mayhem ensues.

Ad

This Prime Video original movie is set up to be an entertaining rollercoaster that gives fans a Harold and Kumar vibe, but with more guns blazing and heist action. The movie is directed by Tim Story and produced by Eddie Murphy.

8) Lord of the Flies (August 1)

The main cast of Lord of the Flies (Image via Amazon)

The 1963 version of the William Golding novel brings commentary about the primitiveness of human nature and the flimsy bedrock of society. When a plane carrying a group of boys crashes on a deserted island, survival instincts kick in. The boys cooperate at first, but their psyche comes into play as ideologies clash between the split camps, led by the sensible Ralph and the ruthless Jack.

Ad

This is one of the older movies that Prime Video is adding for its subscribers. Directed by Peter Brooke, this black and white drama is recognized as a deeply intriguing version of the novel, and offers an emotionally complex story about humankind.

9) The Wolf of Wall Street (August 4)

DiCaprio in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

One of Martin Scorsese's most critically and commercially acclaimed movies is coming to Prime Video in August. Leonardo DiCaprio embodies the real-life story of stockbroker Jordan Belfort and his fraudulent activities on Wall Street. Money, drugs, infidelity, and chaos ensue as FBI Special Agent Patrick Denham pursues the corrupt man.

Ad

The movie was nominated for five Academy Awards for its resounding success, and continues to be one of the most brazen explorations of greed and cheap thrills. Whether it's a first-time watch or a rewatch, this is a great entertainer to have on fans' watch list.

10) Den of Thieves (August 6)

The cast of the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Nick O'Brien (Gerard Butler) is the leader of an elite unit called the Regulators at the LA Sheriff's Department. Ray Merrimen (Pablo Schreiber) is the leader of the Outlaws, a crew that uses their skill to evade the law. Their paths cross when Merrimen and his crew decide to pull off an impossible heist.

Ad

Fans can enjoy the fast-paced plot, zippy action sequences, and a clever heist all rolled into one performance-led film by Christian Gudegast. It is a perfect movie to forget about reality and unwind with, and it has plenty of comedic bits for a good laugh. The sequel is also coming to Prime on August 15.

Fans can catch other movies like Flight Risk, The Addams Family 2, and Beauty and the Beast coming to Prime Video in August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More