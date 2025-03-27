The Studio Season 1 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The much-awaited series The Studio Season 1 was released on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025. The series is created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, while Rogen and Goldberg have co-directed all the episodes.

The series is a satirical comedy on Hollywood and follows a newly appointed studio head trying to make a good movie while juggling between the artistic and economic aspects of show business.

The series premiered with the first two episodes on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025. The remaining eight episodes will be released every Wednesday till May 21, 2025. It stars Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kathryn Hahn in prominent roles.

The Studio Season 1 release schedule and how to watch it

As mentioned above, the satirical comedy was released on March 26, 2025. The two episodes, titled, The Promotion and The Oner, premiered together. The series will consist of a total of 10 fun-filled episodes, each released weekly on Apple TV+ till Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Here's the complete release schedule of each episode of The Studio Season 1 along with the title of each episode:

Episode 1: “The Promotion” — Wednesday, March 26

Episode 2: “The Oner” — Wednesday, March 26

Episode 3: “The Note” — Wednesday, April 2

Episode 4: “The Missing Reel” — Wednesday, April 9

Episode 5: “The War” — Wednesday, April 16

Episode 6: “The Pediatric Oncologist” — Wednesday, April 23

Episode 7: “Casting” — Wednesday, April 30

Episode 8: “The Golden Globes” — Wednesday, May 7

Episode 9: “CinemaCon” — Wednesday, May 14

Episode 10: “The Presentation” — Wednesday, May 21

To watch the series on Apple TV+, the viewers would require a subscription to the platform. New customers can try the service for free for seven days. After the free period expires, they must pay $9.99 a month to access the platform's incredible collection of films, documentaries, and other media.

You can use the platform for free for three months if you have a brand-new Apple device. Pay the regular $9.99 cost to continue service after three months.

About The Studio Season 1

The Studio Season 1 follows Matthew Remick, played by Seth Rogen, a film lover who works at the Continental Studios. He is promoted as the head of the studio, but under the condition that he would make a 'Cool Aid' movie. Despite his opposition to making money-grabbing films, he agrees to make the film. Remick and his team now must navigate the corporate demands and creative ambitions to make a good film and save the floundering company.

In an interview with NPR, Rogen called his character's job tragic. He said:

"It’s a very tragic job, and I think tragedy is comedy in a lot of ways. They have to say things that make me really mad at them and I would imagine that’s a huge bummer — and I've seen it over and over."

The series is available to stream on Apple TV+ exclusively. Here's how the streaming platform describes its plot:

"Seth Rogen stars as the newly appointed head of a movie studio. Desperate for celebrity approval, he and his executive team at Continental Studios must juggle corporate demands with creative ambitions as they try to keep movies alive and relevant."

