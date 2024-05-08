Amid the ongoing rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, actor and comedian Seth Rogen mocked the Canadian rapper for using defensive lyrics against Lamar, who threw "s*x offender" allegations at him. At his show at the Hollywood Bowl, on May 7, Rogen mockingly spoke about Drake and said,

"I'd say as soon as you're asserting in a rap song that you should not be a registered s*x offender, you've lost the rap battle."

Kendrick Lamar accused Drake of being a p*dophile in Not Like Us. In response, Drake released The Heart Part 6, where he defends himself and mentions that he'd be arrested if he did something like that, as he is that famous. Seth, in his set, further added that defensive rapping is not that common in rap battles.

Expand Tweet

Comedian Seth Rogen mockingly said that Drake had lost the rap beef as soon as he became defensive in his diss tracks

On May 7, comedian and actor Seth Rogen had a show at the Hollywood Bowl, under Netflix Is A Joke Fest. His comedy set garnered attention on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, where he was talking about the ongoing rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Rogen started by explaining the beef to the audience, and said,

"There're two very famous rappers- Drake and Kendrick Lamar and they are in a fight right now. They're in a big fight with each other."

He further mockingly said that the way rappers usually "fight with each other" is by coming up with "mean lines" about each other. He continued explaining the beef by saying,

"It started with Drake and he made a song about the other guy where he was like 'you're not as successful as I'm.'... Kendrick, the other guy, he came back and he was like 'I hate the way you dress man'."

Seth Rogen then addressed Lamar's allegations against Drizzy about being a terrible father and a s*x offender. That was when Rogen mockingly said that the Canadian rapper lost the battle as soon as started defending himself in his diss track. Rogen further said these personal attacks have now become hit songs that often "get recommended to his mother" on iTunes.

Netizens have reacted to Seth Rogen's statements. A user responded by saying that Drake was right in defending the allegations because those were serious ones. The user wrote,

"P*dophile accusations are nothing to play with... Drake is right to come out clean, and defend himself. And for the record, The Heart Part 6 >>> Not Like Us."

A few others wrote that Rogen commented without knowing the entire story. A user wrote,

"That was so funny I forgot to laugh."

Expand Tweet

Comedian Seth Rogen's May 7 performance at the Hollywood Bowl was to support his wife's charity

Seth Rogen's comedy performance was only a part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest began on May 1, in Los Angeles, and will continue till May 12. The official Netflix website described Seth Rogen's Smoke The Bowl show as:

"A BIG night of comedy, music, special guests, and fireworks! Supporting Seth and Lauren Rogen’s Alzheimer’s charity Hilarity for Charity."

Lauren Miller, Rogen's wife, founded the charity back in 2012. The organization usually works as an advocate for people having Alzheimer's disease. Rogen mentioned that the charity aims to provide free in-house care to people suffering from this disease.

While talking about the May 7 show, Rogen previously said, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter,

"I currently have an orchestra that is currently learning how to play 'California Love' which is pretty great."

Several other artists, including Snoop Dogg, Ramy Youssef, Lil Dicky, and Janelle James, had performed with Rogen during his time on May 7 at the Hollywood Bowl. He further told the Hollywood Reporter,

"Our goal is to just make a very crowd-pleasing, fun, wild event, and every new idea we come up with is geared towards sheer entertainment value."

Expand Tweet

Apart from Seth Rogen, several other personalities have lined up to perform for this fest, including Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Kevin Hart, and Trevor Noah, being some of the big names mentioned on the list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback