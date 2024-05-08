"Don't be mad at me y'all 69 God lost" — Jay Rock declares a winner in Drake vs Kendrick Lamar rap battle

American rapper Jay Rock took to X and declared a winner in the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. In a now-removed tweet dated May 7, 2024, the rapper called out Drake fans and claimed that they had been digging up old tweets that could go against K-Dot.

Rock had been quite vocal about his stance in the Lamar-Drake feud, which was always in favor of K-Dot.

"Don't be mad at me y'all 69 God lost."

By "69 God", Jay Rock means Drake, as referred to in Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.

Jay Rock declared Kendrick Lamar as the winner of the recent rap battle with Drake

Amid the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, American rapper Jay Rock has declared Lamar as the winner.

"Lol old a*s tweets y'all digging up and still can't read or comprehend. 14 year ago tweets y'all reaching for the stars lol."

Rock made this comment after claiming that Drake fans had been trying to dig dirt on Kendrick. He also did not spare the fans, who he said were mad their favorite rapper started losing the battle.

This was also not the first time that he extended support to rapper Kendrick Lamar. After Euphoria dropped, Jay Rock did not miss on praising Lamar. He then wrote on X on April 30, 2024,

"Now this ain't no AI... see I know KDot!!"

In another tweet just after the above tweet, Jay Rock wrote,

"[Expletive] got fried like a nice golden brown wing lol... dropped that [expletive] in that grease for 6 mins 40 something secs. Fried em."

On May 4, 2024, after Kendrick Lamar dropped meet the grahams, in response to Drake's Family Matters, Rock took to X and shared Lamar's diss track and wrote,

"I'm a leave this right here..."

Then, on May 5, 2024, after K-Dot released Not Like Us, Rock reminded the fans about the score in the ongoing rap beef. He wrote on X,

"4-0 we already kno"

Several netizens reacted to the now-removed tweet of Rock where he made fun of Drake fans trying to dig dirt on him as well as on others under K-Dot's old label. Many others pointed out that fans have been doing the same act of going through old posts and tweets to dig dirt on the Canadian rapper as well. It is worth noting that Jay Rock deleted the tweet a few hours after posting it and grabbing the attention of Drake fans.

Several artists have reacted to Lamar's diss track Euphoria then

Kendrick Lamar did not just get support from Jay Rock after he dropped Euphoria. Several other hip-hop artists including Gunna, Metro Boomin, Reason, and Punch reacted to the diss track that was dropped in response to Drake's Push Ups and now-removed Taylor Made Freestyle.

Reason wrote on X,

"Nah this CRAZY!!!! Rap back fun again."

Metro Boomin responded by tweeting a drumming gif and a series of laughing emojis after Euphoria went up.

American rapper Glasses Malone also took Kendrick Lamar's side, and wrote on April 30, 2024,

"lakers lost dot knew the city needed this. dot delivered when bron could not."

He further posted a tweet where he stated no one should beef against Lamar. No response has, however, been obtained from K-Dot yet after Drake dropped his diss track, The Heart Part 6.

Jay Rock calls Kendrick his "little brother"

The statement came after rumors of issues within TDE began spiraling. The rumors began after Kendrick Lamar left the label back in 2021. In October 2020, Reason spoke to HipHopDX, and claimed that there had been some internal issues going on within the label.

When asked about the rumors and relationship with Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock then said that nothing would change between them. Jay Rock, upon being asked, said in an interview, as reported by HipHopDX, that Lamar is like a younger brother.

"That’s my little brother. I hollered at him the other day. That’s still bro. Ain’t nothing changed."

Lamar and Rock have worked on several songs together, including Money Trees, Wow Freestyle, Hood Gone Love It, and King's Dead.

Jay Rock is now preparing to record his next studio album, tentatively named Eastside Johnny. While there is no official release date, Rock said that it could be anytime this year.