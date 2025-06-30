Peaky Blinders is a British television drama crime series written by Steven Knight. The series is set in Birmingham and is about the Peaky Blinders gang as they negotiate the wave of power and authority in the early years following the First World War.

The gang of criminals was inspired by a claimed urban youth gang that operated in the city between the 1880s and the 1920s.

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in The Immortal Man, a Netflix crime drama produced with BBC Film. Directed by Tom Harper and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the film serves as a direct sequel to the hit series that aired from 2013 to 2022.

Murphy is joined by returning cast members Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck, alongside newcomers Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, and Barry Keoghan.

Here is a list of ten episodes from Peaky Blinders to rewatch before the sequel movie releases.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

10 episodes from Peaky Blinders to rewatch before the sequel movie releases

1) Locke And Key (Season 6, episode 6)

Locke And Key (Season 6, episode 6) (Image via Netflix)

It is recommended watching the series finale of Peaky Blinders prior to the sequel movie release, The Immortal Man. Key plot developments such as Michael’s death, Tommy’s illness, Finn’s expulsion from the gang, and Tommy finally finding peace are likely to carry over into the film.

As a reward for six seasons, the finale is essentially a lead-up to the movie, which will likely take from these events. Given that the series ends with Tommy in heavenly bliss, the movie will likely disturb that peace.

2) Gold (Season 6, episode 3)

Gold (Season 6, episode 3) (Image via Netflix)

In Gold, Hayden Stagg, Arthur's long-lost army mate (played by Stephen Graham), makes his return, a handy rewatch as Graham is also featured in The Immortal Man.

More notably, this episode sees Tommy's daughter Ruby pass away, presumably from tuberculosis. But Tommy thinks she was cursed. He traces it back to a sapphire necklace he had given Grace earlier, purportedly cursed and finds that the woman he gave it to later on lost her own daughter a few days after she wore it.

Figuring that she cursed Ruby in return, Tommy goes out seeking her. It is one of the lowest points of Tommy's emotional life, a despair that pervades the rest of the show.

3) Black Day (Season 6, episode 1)

Black Day (Season 6, episode 1) (Image via Netflix)

After three years, Peaky Blinders finally came back with the season-opening episode Black Day, which opens with the sad but long-awaited deaths of Polly Gray, Aberama, and Barney. Tommy had been saved from his su*cide attempt by Arthur and Lizzie but is now compelled to take charge of the Peaky Blinders himself.

There is tension as Michael blames Tommy for killing Polly, ushering in a bitter family battle. In Canada then, Tommy knows he has to go back to England as fractures within the gang develop, partially between himself and Michael.

And his daughter Ruby is diagnosed with a mystery illness that will grow more prominent throughout the remainder of the episodes.

4) Mr Jones (Season 5, episode 6)

Mr Jones (Season 5, episode 6) (Image via Apple TV+)

In the season 5 season finale, Mr Jones, Tommy's plot to kill Oswald Mosley at a rally goes all wrong. The plot is foiled after Finn breaks the plan to Billy Grade, one of Blinder's defectors. Because of this, Aberama Gold and Barney Thomason are killed before they can even execute anything.

Tommy also has a major betrayal of Winston Churchill, carrying on with the consequences. Peaky Blinders concludes with Tommy being stalked by the ghost of Grace and goaded into a su*cide attempt, concluding the series in a cliffhanger.

5) The Company (Season 4, episode 6)

The Company (Season 4, episode 6) (Image via Apple TV+)

Season 4's conclusion, The Company, is a real game-changer for the Peaky Blinders as they beat Luca Changretta and take over his operations, expanding their territories into America, gratefully in large part thanks to Michael Gray, cementing his role as an important one.

Tommy is also the Labour MP for Birmingham South, declaring the gang's ascendancy to power in politics. Michael's going to America suggests increasing rift within the Shelby family.

The canvas of Peaky Blinders is broader now than the street-level crime, and international politics and broader European strife are introduced.

6) Heathens (Season 4, episode 2)

Heathens (Season 4, episode 2) (Image via Apple TV+)

Season 4, episode 2, Heathens, delivers one of the show's most shocking deaths: John Shelby (Joe Cole) is killed after the Sicilian Mafia from New York declares war on the Peaky Blinders.

As the first major loss since Grace’s death, John’s killing is a gut punch, especially since the Shelbys once seemed untouchable.

This moment signals that no one is truly safe, raising the tension for the rest of the series. The episode also introduces key characters like Aberama Gold (Aiden Gillen) and Jessie Eden (Charlie Murphy), while Tommy faces his most dangerous rival yet, Luca Changretta (Adrien Brody).

7) Grace Pays For Tommy's Actions (Season 3, episode 2)

Grace Pays For Tommy's Actions (Season 3, episode 2) (Image via Apple TV+)

In season 3, episode 2 of Peaky Blinders, Tommy suffers a tragedy that profoundly alters him. Having been back from World War I a broken man, he had been numb to life and others around him until Grace provided him with something to care about.

Her murder during this episode, by a stray bullet intended for Tommy, breaks him in ways he had never imagined. Grace's death is still a part of his personality, haunting him throughout the show.

This episode introduces such a turning point to light, and the sapphire necklace that is cursed with her fate reappears in subsequent seasons.

8) Tommy Meets The Ulster Volunteers (Season 2, episode 6)

Tommy Meets The Ulster Volunteers (Season 2, episode 6) (Image via Apple TV+)

If viewers want to get inside Tommy Shelby's head, season 2, episode 6 is a must-watch. Major Campbell gets killed in the episode but before that the Ulster Volunteers, under Campbell's command, capture Tommy.

Aside from his time, Tommy furiously screams that he was so near to all he ever wanted, then serenely prepares to die, already resigned. It illustrates how detached he has become, playing with life as if it is a game.

When he is saved at the last moment, his emotional, rage-filled walk home symbolizes his existence: pursued and wounded incessantly, but never given the mercy of death maybe the only solace Tommy ever had.

9) Tommy And Grace Consummate Their Relationship (Season 1, episode 5)

Tommy And Grace Consummate Their Relationship (Season 1, episode 5) (Image via Apple TV+)

Annabelle Wallis's Grace Burgess is a massive influence on Tommy's life, but only lasts until season 3 of Peaky Blinders. She has an impact long after she is gone, so season 1, episode 5 is particularly important. In this one, Grace is torn between Tommy and being undercover, and it changes their lives forever.

It is the time they really do fall in love, which triggers a series of events that transform their lives. While the war shaped the tough Tommy early on, Grace is the cause of the man he turns into for the remainder of the series.

10) The Pilot (Season 1, episode 1)

The Pilot (Season 1, episode 1) (Image via Apple TV+)

The pilot episode of Peaky Blinders is worth a watch to observe how the characters and series have progressed by the time of The Immortal Man.

It introduces the main players such as Tommy, Ada Thorne, Charlie Strong, Johnny Dogs, and Curly, all but one of whom appear in the film. The Peaky Blinders are initially simply a street gang within the neighborhood.

By the time of the sequel movie, the characters have matured into global criminal and political figures, with Tommy now serving as an MP. Watching the first episode is worthwhile to understand how far they have come.

Interested viewers can watch Peaky Blinders on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

