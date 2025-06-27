Squid Game 3: All games, rules, and deaths in order listed 

Netflix has dropped the third season of Squid Game, picking up where the story left off. Player 456 Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is back in the fight, rejoining the contest after losing Jung-bae (Player 390) and watching his rebellion fall apart.

This season sticks to the same setup of six rounds of games in six days for the jackpot worth billions of won. During the second season, three challenges took place: Red Light, Green Light, Six-Legged Pentathlon, and Mingle. Season 3 continues the streak, bringing the total to six. Below are all the games played in Squid Game season 3.

Game 4 in Squid Game season 3: Hide and Seek

The newest game in season 3 brings a violent turn to the classic game of hide-and-seek. Players are split into two squads (chasers and runners) through a spin of a gumball machine. Each person turns the lever and gets a random color, which decides their side.

Those with red balls become hunters and are handed knives to slash down their targets. Meanwhile, blue are hiders. Each hider receives a shaped key, either a square, a circle, or a triangle. These are used to unlock doors across the maze. The exit, though, needs all three shapes used at the same time, which means teamwork or theft.

Rules of Hide and Seek

Hiders have two minutes to scatter before chasers are let in. Doors can be cracked open once but cannot be shut again, so constant movement is necessary.

Before it starts, players are given a shot to swap roles. However, only if someone from the other side agrees. Once the clock starts, every tagger has to take down at least one runner to stay in the game.

Deaths of major players in Hide and Seek

Player 388 (Dae-ho)

Player 120 (Hyun-ju)

Player 044 (Seon-nyeo)

Player 007 (Park Yong-sik)

Game 5 in Squid Game season 3: Jump Rope

The fifth game of season 3 brings back the animated doll Young-hee, along with her newly introduced robotic partner, Cheol-su, who are both now operating a steel rope challenge.

In this round, the remaining players enter a new arena featuring a narrow bridge set high above the ground. Young-hee and Cheol-su hold opposite ends of a fast-spinning steel rod, acting like a mechanical jump rope.

Rules of Jump Rope

Contestants must walk across the slim platform while leaping over the swinging bar. The rotation grows quicker with each pass, raising the difficulty with every second.

The round is timed. Contestants have 20 minutes to complete the crossing. Missteps in coordination cause a sudden drop into the chasm beneath, resulting in immediate disqualification.

Deaths of major players in Jump Rope

Player 124 (Nam-gyu)

Player 222 (Jun-hee)

Game 6 in Squid Game season 3: Sky Squid Game

The closing round of season 3 takes place on a towering three-level setup made of platforms in different shapes — a square, a triangle, and a circle. The match ends with the death of Player 456, Seong Gi-hun, while Player 222, Jun-hee's infant, becomes the final surviving participant.

Rules of the Sky Squid Game

Each level requires the contestants to activate a floor switch that starts a 15-minute countdown. Within that window, at least one individual must be eliminated by being pushed off the ledge to unlock access to the subsequent tier.

Failure to do so results in automatic disqualification for all players still on that stage. The game begins when the eight remaining players are lifted to the square platform via an elevator.

Deaths of major players in the Sky Squid Game

Player 456 (Gi-hun)

Player 333 (Myung-gi)

Player 125 (Min-su)

Player 100 (Im Jeong-dae)

Watch the third installment of Squid Game on Netflix.

