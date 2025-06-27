Who is Player 100 in Squid Game Season 3? Viewers taken aback as Im Jeong-dae outlived stronger contestants

Following the release of Squid Game 3 on June 27, many fans and netizens were surprised to see Player 100 outlive several other stronger contestants throughout the season. The contestant, otherwise known as Im Jeong-dae, was showcased as a manipulative old man born in 1958.

The character is showcased as one of the subtle antagonists of the show, such as manipulating the crowd to continue with the games, going against Seong Gi-hun's efforts to end, etc. Therefore, many fans and netizens have disliked the character and have been eagerly awaiting his elimination.

However, the character surprisingly surpasses all games and is only seen to be eliminated in the final game of the season. While many celebrated his elimination, they were also frustrated with the spotlight and the late elimination. Here are a few fan reactions on Player 100, Im Jeong-dae, outliving the other strong contestants of Squid Game 3:

"The amount of spotlight they gave player 100 is disgusting" said a fan on X

"The mere fact of f*cking Player 100 outliving my love the light of my life what was my everything Junhee" added another fan

"And why was Player 100 allowed to live for that long" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens celebrated the elimination of the character.

"When is player 100 dying, I can’t tolerate him no more" stated a fan

"how the f*ck did we get player 100 in a finalist suit and not namgyu oh my god im done" added an X user

"player 100 should have died a long time ago btw" said a netizen

"I’m so mad player 100 made it that far" commented another X user

All you need to know about Squid Game 3's Player 100, Im Jeong-dae

The history of Player 100 is that his reputation businessman to took out a loan worth 10 billion KRW, and his inability to repay or make profits with the same puts him into further debt. Left with no better choice, the player joins Squid Game to make some money through the same. However, since the second season, many netizens have majorly disliked the character.

This is also because Im Jeong-dae secondarily stands as the show's antagonist, as he goes against Seong Gi-hun's efforts to bring an end to the show once and for all. At multiple instances of the game, he has encouraged people to rally against Seong Gi-hun and continue their participation in the games.

He finally gets eliminated in the final game of Squid Game 3, Sky Squid Game, where the contestants were put on three differently shaped platforms: a square, a triangle, and a circle. The game requires the contestants to push one another, and when at least three contestants die from each platform, the character dies.

In the final game, Im Jeong-dae gets cornered by Lee Myung-gi and Seong Gi-hun. As they try to push him off the ledge, Player 100 continues to make negotiations and also tries to settle with bribes to live through the games. However, the duo decided to continue with their plan, and Myung-gi pushed him off the ledge and was eliminated.

On the other hand, Squid Game 3 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

