The Curse of the Necklace: Full list of cast and characters explored

The psychological horror movie The Curse of the Necklace was released in U.S. theaters on September 27, 2024, and on digital platforms on October 1, 2024. The film's plot chronicles the Davis family, whose lives are tormented by the existence of the soul of an ill-intentioned boy who has found his way into the family's life through a necklace gifted to the matriarch of the family, Laura, by the estranged patriarch, Frank.

The Curse of the Necklace features Sarah Lind as Laura Davis and Henry Thomas as Frank Davis. Real-life sisters Violet McGraw and Madeleine McGraw appear as siblings Ellen Davis and Judith Davis, respectively.

The primary cast of The Curse of the Necklace

1) Henry Thomas as Frank Davis

Henry Thomas is Frank Davis (Image via Getty)

Henry Thomas plays Frank Davis in The Curse of the Necklace. He is the patriarch of the Davis family. He is married to Laura, but their marriage hits rock bottom when his wife throws him out for his alcohol-related issues. He gives the necklace, central to the film, to win over Laura following their separation.

Golden Globe Award-nominated actor Henry Thomas started his acting career very young. Some of the projects he is most known for include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Cloak & Dagger (1984), and The Haunting of Hill House (2018).

2) Sarah Lind as Laura Davis

Sarah Lind is Laura Davis (Image via Getty)

Sarah Lind portrayed Laura Davis, the matriarch of the Davis family. He is married to Frank but throws him out when she can no longer tolerate his alcoholic tendencies. Following the separation, Laura starts working as a nurse.

Leo award-winning actress Sarah Lind has several acting credits to her name, including Edgemont (2001- 2005), A Simple Curve (2005), and True Justice (2010-2012).

3) Violet McGraw as Ellen Davis

Violet McGraw is Ellen Davis (Image via Getty)

Violet McGraw is Ellen Davis in The Curse of the Necklace. She is the daughter of Frank and Laura Davis and is 11 years old. She is the younger of the two sisters born to the Davis couple.

A recipient of the New York International Film Awards, Violet McGraw has been a part of M3GAN (2022), A Wonderful Way with Dragons (2025), and M3GAN 2.0 (2025).

4) Madeleine McGraw as Judith Davis

Madeleine McGraw is Judith Davis (Image via Getty)

Madeleine McGraw plays Judith Davis in the film. She is also the daughter of Frank and Laura Davis and is 16 years old. She is the older sister of Ellen, Frank, and Laura's other daughter.

Fangoria Chainsaw Award-winning actor Madeleine McGraw has acted in Outcast (2016-2017), The Black Phone (2021), and Secrets of Sulphur Springs (2021-2023).

Additional cast of The Curse of the Necklace

The rest of the cast of the film comprises the following names:

Roma Maffia as Beatrice Villalobos

Felix Solis as Joe Callahan

Jacob Moran as David

Christina Moore as Ruth Petersen

Archer Anderson as Jonah Petersen

Amato D'Apolito as George Petersen

Connor Hammond as Perkins

Matt Fowler, as a Police Officer

Danielia Maximillian-Almeda as Martha

Ali Afshar as Charles

Brynne Kurland as Candice

Lauren Swickard as Betty

Charlotte Haynes Hazzard as Susan

Tony Panterra as Stuart

Johnny Afshar as Daniel

Madeleine Curry, as the voice of evil possessed entities

John Ducey as additional voices

The Curse of the Necklace is available for viewing on Tubi, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Amazon Prime Video in select regions.

