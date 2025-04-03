“Megan going Terminator 2 for the sequel is brilliant”- Fans amazed by M3GAN 2.0's genre change

The first official trailer for M3GAN 2.0 is here, and Reddit is lighting up with reactions ranging from delight to disbelief.

M3GAN 2.0 leans into a sci-fi action-thriller tone with clear nods to Terminator 2, turning the once-villainous A.I. into a reluctant hero. Set two years after M3GAN's destruction, the story now pits her against a new enemy, Amelia, a rogue military-grade android built using stolen tech derived from M3GAN’s original code.

As seen in the trailer, M3GAN is resurrected and upgraded to stop Amelia, who has begun rejecting human control altogether. Gemma (Allison Williams) and her now-teen niece Cady (Violet McGraw) must team up with their former adversary as humanity’s only hope. With flying sequences, a new sassier design, and Britney Spears’ Oops!... I Did It Again scoring the mayhem.

According to a Deadline report dated April 2, 2025, director Gerard Johnstone and writer Akela Cooper aimed to embrace the most outrageous elements of the original while expanding the cinematic universe

Here’s how Reddit reacted to the M3GAN 2.0 trailer:

Comment byu/Comic_Book_Reader from discussion inmovies Expand Post

“Megan going Terminator 2 for the sequel is brilliant"… "her character is front and center, hope it delivers more on what the 1st one memorable.”– one top-voted commenter wrote applauding the tonal shift and fan service.

“Looks like it’s going the Happy Death Day 2U route. Just trying to be a goofy sci-fi comedy at this point. Looks pretty fun and self aware without being annoying about it.” – another viewer commented pointing out the sequel’s lighthearted pivot.

“This movie looks ridiculous, and I’ll be there opening night. I don’t need it to be good, I need it to be fun , and this looks like the first movie turned up several notches”– one fan stated echoing the general mood of hype despite camp.

“'Make me taller.' Smart way to explain why she’s taller”– a Redditor quipped referencing a viral trailer moment tied to M3GAN’s physical upgrades.

“CINEMA. But seriously the first one was so ridiculously fun that I can’t wait for this.”– another reaction read emphasizing the cult appeal of the original.

“So can we have it R-rated this time? The first one was okay but the kills sucked… even in the uncut version.”– one user asked sparking debate about the movie’s intended tone and audience.

What is M3GAN 2.0 all about?

Set two years after the original film, M3GAN 2.0 follows the return of the now-iconic artificial intelligence doll, reprogrammed and enhanced to combat a new threat. Gemma, played by Allison Williams, has become a vocal advocate for AI regulation, while her niece Cady, now 14, is growing rebellious under her care.

As per the Deadline report dated April 2, 2025, the plot begins when M3GAN’s technology is stolen and repurposed by a defence contractor to create a more dangerous android named Amelia. The new AI weapon, played by Ivanna Sakhno, gradually begins to reject human orders posing a threat to both Gemma and Cady.

To counter Amelia’s growing power, Gemma is forced to bring back M3GAN, upgrading her with enhanced physical and combat capabilities.

According to a Screen Rant report dated April 3, 2025, the trailer features superhero-inspired sequences including flight and battle scenes, suggesting a shift in genre toward action-thriller territory. In a notable moment, M3GAN offers Amelia a twisted proposition: “I’ll help you, if you spare Cady,” hinting at internal conflicts between her new programming and old instincts.

As reported by The Verge on April 3, 2025, director Gerard Johnstone and writer Akela Cooper are embracing the franchise's camp tone, building a broader universe with expansion plans. M3GAN 2.0 is scheduled for release in theatres on June 27, 2025, with its narrative building toward a potential cinematic universe anchored by the upcoming Soulm8te spin-off.

