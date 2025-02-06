7 movies to watch if you liked The Creator

The Creator is a 2023 American science fiction action film directed, produced, and conceived by Gareth Edwards, who co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Weitz.

Starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney, the film is set in 2070. 15 years have passed since AI caused a nuclear explosion in Los Angeles, which led to a conflict between AI and humanity.

A former special forces operative is tasked with tracking down and killing the "Creator," who developed a weapon capable of ending a war in The Creator.

While undercover to stop the weapon, he uncovers startling truths about his past. These revelations reveal the true motives of the AI, pushing him on a mission to prevent a disastrous future.

If viewers enjoyed watching The Creator for its themes of artificial intelligence and dystopian settings, here is a list of seven other similar movies.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

After Yang, Blade Runner 2049, and 5 other movies to watch if you liked The Creator

1) Vesper (2022)

Vesper (Image via Prime Video)

Kristina Buožytė and Bruno Samper are the directors of the 2022 Lithuanian-French-Belgian science fiction movie Vesper (known as Vesper Chronicles in France). Set in a desolate post-apocalyptic Earth, it centers on a teenage girl named Vesper, who is skilled in biohacking.

In a dystopian future, Vesper looks after her paralyzed father while most people live in citadels, leaving others to fend for themselves. She rescues Camellia, a crash survivor who is actually an artificial human.

When Vesper discovers how to make the citadel’s sterile seeds fertile, she and Camellia work to change the future. After facing many challenges, Vesper holds the key to restoring life to the land.

In Vesper, a young girl learns to survive in a post-apocalyptic world through biohacking and eventually discovers a way to restore a dying planet.

Like The Creator, it emphasizes technology's role in shaping the future.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu

2) After Yang (2021)

Cast of After Yang (Image via Apple TV+)

Kogonada wrote and directed the science fiction drama After Yang, which stars Justin H. Min, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Colin Farrell.

It recounts how a family tries to repair their unresponsive android son, who can no longer help their adoptive daughter. It deals with the themes of loss, memories, and what it is to be human.

The score was one of the last compositions by Ryuichi Sakamoto before his death in 2023.

When Yang, Jake and Kyra's robot, breaks down, they can't afford to have him fixed. Jake learns of Yang's past, which involves an affair with a woman named Ada.

In a family being compelled to face their grief, finding out more about Yang and whether to mend him or say goodbye is the next step.

After Yang chronicles a family's struggles with their android son's malfunction and his suppressed memories. It tackles themes of loss and emotional connection in a world where AI and humans coexist, much as The Creator.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner (Image via Apple TV+)

Blade Runner 2049 is a neo-noir sci-fi film directed by Denis Villeneuve, written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, based on a story by Fancher. A sequel to Blade Runner (1982), it stars Ryan Gosling as K who uncovers a secret that could disrupt society and civilization.

In 2049, K, a replicant blade runner, uncovers the remains of a female replicant who died during childbirth, revealing replicants can reproduce. He believes he is the child of Rachael and Rick Deckard.

As K seeks the truth, he is pursued by both the Wallace Corporation and a replicant freedom movement, ultimately sacrificing himself to reunite Deckard with his daughter.

Like The Creator, Blade Runner 2049 depicts a future where AI and humanity clash, with a central focus on K, a replicant who uncovers secrets about his origins that challenge society’s view on AI.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

4) Ex Machina (2014)

Ex Machina (Image via Netflix)

Alex Garland made his directorial debut with the 2014 British science fiction movie Ex Machina. A programmer (Domhnall Gleeson), is assigned by his CEO, (Oscar Isaac), to conduct a Turing test. The test is for an advanced humanoid robot (Alicia Vikander).

Programmer Caleb wins a trip to meet Nathan, his CEO, who reveals that he has created a breakthrough artificial intelligence system, Ava. As Caleb spends more time with Ava, he learns disturbing truths about Nathan's intentions.

Ex Machina follows Caleb's interactions as he explores AI's moral implications and questions what makes AI truly alive, similar to The Creator.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

5) Aniara (2018)

Aniara (Image via Prime Video)

Aniara is a 2018 Swedish-Danish science fiction movie by Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja, based on the 1956 epic poem of the same name by Harry Martinson.

It is about a future that is dystopian, where the earth is non-livable; for passengers in Aniara, it started out as a routine trip to Mars, but suddenly changed course—their new destiny.

The Mima, an AI providing virtual escapes for passengers, eventually malfunctions. Over the years, the crew faces cults, s**cides, and mental decline.

Hope fades as a failed rescue leaves Aniara drifting for millennia until it finally reaches an Earth-like planet.

In Aniara, space passengers face a hopeless journey after their AI malfunctions. Like The Creator, the film highlights the dangers of humanity's dependence on technology for survival.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

6) High Life (2018)

High Life (Image via Prime Video)

High Life is a 2018 science fiction horror film directed by Claire Denis, with a screenplay by Denis and Jean-Pol Fargeau. The story follows criminals sent on a space mission to a black hole, where they take part in experiments.

In order to collect energy from a black hole, a group of death row inmates is transferred to space, where scientist Dibs performs unsettling experiments, such as artificial insemination.

After several deaths and violent events, Monte learns he is the father of a child, Willow. As they near the black hole, they attempt a final escape together.

High Life centers on criminals sent on a space mission, where human survival and AI experiments intertwine, similar to the tension between humanity and technology in The Creator.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max

7) Tales from the Loop (2020)

Tales from the Loop (Image via Apple TV+)

Tales from the Loop is an American science fiction drama television series inspired by the art book of the same name by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, created by Nathaniel Halpern.

The series follows the interconnected lives of people in Mercer, Ohio, a small town home to the Mercer Center for Experimental Physics. Beneath it lies the secretive Loop facility, dedicated to making the impossible possible.

In Tales from the Loop, the characters’ lives intersect with technology in a town that investigates the impossible, much like The Creator’s focus on a world altered by AI, where technology impacts human experience.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The sci-fi thriller The Creator is available for streaming on major platforms including Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

