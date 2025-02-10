From M3GAN 2.0 to Novocaine, every movie trailer that aired during Superbowl 2025

The Superbowl 2025 took place on February 9, 2025, and drew millions of viewers from around the world, thanks to the exciting game and amazing commercials. As one of the biggest events of the year, the Super Bowl is a great chance for movie studios to show off their upcoming films.

This year, the movie trailers were full of exciting teasers for some of the most highly awaited films of 2025. Looking back at Superbowl 2024, there were some unforgettable movie trailers. The viewers got their first look at Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and saw Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Superbowl 2025 gave the viewers a fresh collection of exciting trailers this year. They saw sneak peeks of movies ranging from M3GAN 2.0 to Thunderbolts, How to Train Your Dragon to Jurassic World Rebirth, and Smurfs to F1. Each trailer offered a unique glimpse into a world of fantasy, action, and adventure, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what’s to come.

All movie trailers that aired during Superbowl 2025

1) M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN 2.0, set to release on June 27, 2025, continues the story of the deadly AI robot. The Superbowl 2025 teaser showed M3GAN coming back to face a new AI robot named Amelia. The trailer promised more suspense and action, with Gemma (Allison Williams) rebuilding M3GAN to make her even more dangerous.

2)Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts, which will be released on May 2, 2025, brings together a group of anti-heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh) and Bucky Barnes (played by Sebastian Stan). The Superbowl 2025 trailer teased exciting action and introduced a new team dynamic, making this movie a darker and more intense addition to the Marvel universe.

3) How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon, coming out on June 13, 2025, gets a live-action adaptation. The Superbowl trailer showed Hiccup and Toothless’ strong bond, with director Dean DeBlois returning to bring these favorite characters to life.

4) Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch, releasing on May 23, 2025, is getting a live-action remake from Disney. The Superbowl teaser showed Stitch running across the football field. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, this movie stays true to the original animated classic, with Chris Sanders returning to voice Stitch in the new film.

5) Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

In Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, releasing on May 23, 2025, Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt. The Superbowl 2025 trailer showed exciting stunts and intense action as Ethan faced a new AI enemy. Fans can expect an exciting ending to the Mission: Impossible series with lots of familiar characters and high-stakes action.

6) Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth, coming out on July 2, 2025, continues the story five years after Jurassic World Dominion. The Superbowl trailer introduced new characters, like Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, who are on a mission to collect dinosaur DNA. The movie promises exciting dinosaur action and a fresh take on the Jurassic World franchise.

7) Novocaine

Novocaine, coming out on March 14, 2025, is about Jack Quaid’s character, Nathan, who can't feel pain. The Superbowl 2025 trailer showed a thrilling scene where Nathan tries to rescue his girlfriend after she's kidnapped. The film promises plenty of suspense and exciting moments as Nathan faces high stakes.

8) Smurfs

Smurfs, which will be released on July 18, 2025, showed Rihanna voicing Smurfette, and the trailer focused on this unique mix of animation and real-life action. The story follows Smurfette and her friends as they go on an adventure to rescue Papa Smurf, bringing the magical world to life in a fresh way.

9) F1

F1, coming out on June 27, 2025, is about Brad Pitt’s character, a retired Formula One driver who comes back to mentor a rookie. The Superbowl 2025 teaser showed exciting racing and intense drama, promising to bring the fast-paced thrill of the sport to the screen.

10) The Amateur

The Amateur, releasing on April 9, 2025, stars Rami Malek in a tense spy thriller. The trailer sets up the story of Malek’s character, who is training to find those responsible for his wife’s death. With plenty of suspense and action, the movie promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

