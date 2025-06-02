Black Phone 2 teases the terrifying comeback of Ethan Hawke’s Grabber in the first official trailer

Black Phone 2 is a supernatural horror film directed by Scott Derrickson. The film, set to release on October 17, 2025, picks up the story four years after the original. In this sequel, Ethan Hawke reprises The Grabber. The Resurrected masked villain, The Grabber, wants revenge.

The trailer suggests that The Grabber may return to haunt Finn. Back with Ethan Hawke are Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw. Their problems are more serious and creepy this time.

Universal Pictures just released the first official trailer, which has made fans even more excited for the movie. The trailer features a haunting voiceover from The Grabber, stating,

“Did you think our story was over? You of all people know that dead is just a word. Vengeance… is… mine.”

This sets the mood for the movie and shows that the fear is far from over. The trailer not only reveals Hawke's return but also showcases the supernatural dangers that Finney and Gwen will face, setting the stage for a terrifying new chapter.

The trailer for Black Phone 2 shows Ethan Hawke's Grabber coming back from the dead

In the trailer for Black Phone 2, one of the scariest characters in horror returns. Ethan Hawke's performance as the Grabber in the first movie was one of the best parts. The sequel promises to make it even scarier.

The trailer shows that the bad guy is back from the dead and still wants to hurt people. In this sequel, like in the first movie, the black phone is used to connect to the supernatural world.

The eerie voice of The Grabber hints at the true terror to come. Fans are left wondering how this character, presumed dead, will torment the living once again.

Black Phone 2 looks set to explore more supernatural themes, with Finney and Gwen facing off against a version of The Grabber that is even more menacing than before. As the trailer unfolds, viewers catch glimpses of a more sinister plot.

The trailer also previews Black Phone 2's expanded universe, featuring Finney and Gwen's fight against the vengeful Grabber. Supernatural elements enhance the story's horror. Finney and Gwen must uncover dark secrets from their past while fighting for their lives with the black phone connecting the living and the dead.

Plot of the movie

Black Phone 2 takes place four years after the events of the first film, with Finney Blake (Mason Thames) still dealing with the trauma of his abduction by The Grabber. However, things have only gotten worse.

Ethan Hawke's Grabber has returned to avenge his death. Finney struggles to live a normal life while haunted by the supernatural elements from the first film, and new threats arise as evil grows.

Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), Finney's younger sister, starts having disturbing dreams about three boys being stalked at a winter camp in the sequel. Finney and Gwen face a more powerful and supernatural Grabber when he returns.

The black phone solves the mystery and stops The Grabber forever. The story explores how The Grabber is linked to the family's dark past. The siblings must race against time to face their fears and end the terror.

