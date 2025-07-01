The Terminal List: Dark Wolf teaser unleashes the brutal prequel that reveals where James Reece’s darkness truly began

The first official teaser for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has been released, giving fans a glimpse into the upcoming prequel series. The teaser marks the return of Chris Pratt’s iconic character, James Reece, alongside Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards, from the original series The Terminal List.

Ad

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is set to release its first 3 episodes on August 27, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The subsequent episodes will be released weekly in September.

The series delves into more detail about Ben Edwards's life as he moves from being a Navy SEAL to working for the CIA in the dangerous field of Special Operations.

The story focuses on the harsh and often morally ambiguous parts of war. It further explores how covert operations affect individuals. As the series goes on, it traces Edwards' journey, his internal struggles, and the bond he has with his fellow agents.

Ad

Trending

Teaser of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Ad

The teaser trailer for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf reveals the world of Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch, is a part of. The series is co-created by Jack Carr, the author of The Terminal List, and David DiGilio, the showrunner of season 1. It gives viewers a dark, action-packed preview of what’s to come.

In the teaser, a voiceover states,

"When we step on that battlefield, we fight for each other".

Ad

As the clip progresses, there's a scene where they need two shooters for a time-sensitive operation. The voiceover follows:

"I'm offering you a chance to finish what you started, and to keep your brothers from danger."

The teaser ends with a chilling message:

"The only way out is right through it."

This short but powerful trailer hints at the brutal nature of the upcoming series. It is expected to provide a complex journey as he goes from being a Navy SEAL to working for the CIA in Special Operations. While at it, he will have to deal with the dark side of war and the mental strain of secret missions.

Ad

Release date and plot of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first three episodes of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting August 27, 2025. Following the release of these episodes, new episodes will roll out weekly through September, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf follows Ben Edwards, portrayed by Taylor Kitsch. He navigates the challenging transition from Navy SEALs to CIA Special Operations agents. The show looks at how Edwards' personal evolution and dives into the intense and often morally complicated worlds of special operations, espionage, and secret warfare.

Ad

Edwards has to face his darker urges and the fact that the dangerous operations he's working on leave an everlasting impact. His emotional pain is amplified by his sense of duty and his desire to keep those close to him safe.

The prequel offers an interesting insight into complicated modern warfare, loyalty, and the sacrifices that people make for their country.

Cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Expand Tweet

Ad

The cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf includes an impressive ensemble of actors who bring the characters to life in the prequel. Taylor Kitsch stars as Ben Edwards, with Chris Pratt reprising his role as James Reece.

The cast also includes:

Tom Hopper as Raife Haistings

Robert Wisdom as Jed Haverford

Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry

Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq

Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash

Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon

Jared Shaw as Ernest 'Boozer' Vickers.

Ad

Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt, with Indivisible Productions, serve as executive producers of the series, both returning from The Terminal List to bring this new chapter to life. Working alongside showrunner David DiGilio, the team also includes military veterans and experts in their respective fields. The production is a collaboration between Amazon, MGM Studios, and MRC/Civic Center Media.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More