Olympo ending explained: Does Amaia take drugs?

Olympo is a Spanish teen drama series that provides insights into the highly competitive world of young athletes. The show, created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad, premiered on Netflix on June 20, 2025.

Set in the Pirineos High Performance Center (HPC), the series focuses on elite athletes striving for Olympic spots. They are navigating the pressures of fame, competition, and sponsorship deals with Olympo, a clothing brand offering lucrative opportunities.

As athletes are pushed to the limits of their mental and physical strength, the show takes a critical look at the moral and ethical problems they face. At the center of the series is Amaia Olaberria, a young athlete, determined to succeed, while also learning about the dark side of her sport.

In a turn of events, Amaia gives in to Olympo's pressures and temptations of performance-enhancing drugs at the end. She collapses in the pool.

So, here’s more to explore the fate of Amaia, her relationships, and how the choices she makes affect how the series ends. From her first refusal to dope to her eventual fall, we'll go over the main events that led to the dramatic ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Olympo. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Olympo shows the doping scandal at HPC Pyrenees

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

The morally murky world of doping is the main focus of this Netflix series. Young athletes at the Pirineos HPC are pushed to their limits to get ready for the Olympics. The athletes are, however, being sponsored by Olympo, a brand that has shady ties to illegal drugs that improve performance.

From the beginning, the main character, Amaia Olaberria, is set on making it on her own, refusing to give in to the urge to use drugs to improve her performance. Amaia is driven to find out the truth about Olympo's shady activities as she watches others succeed. This includes her best friend Nuria, who mysteriously goes missing after a health problem related to doping.

After doing some research, Amaia finds out that drugs not only help athletes do better, but they are also very addictive. Amaia faces constant challenges as she attempts to expose the company's illegal activities. She loses friends, and her boyfriend, Cristian, decides to stay away from her.

The growing stress, on the other hand, breaks her spirit and makes her an easy target for Olympo to control. As her performance goes down, she sees that people around her, like Zoë and Roque, are doing well because they are doping. This makes her question whether she should give in as well.

Amaia’s descent into the Olympo System

A still from Olympo (Image via Netflix)

For Amaia, the turning point comes when she is forced to face the painful truth that she might not be able to succeed without Olympo's help. When she doesn't make the Olympic team, she starts to doubt everything she thought she knew.

When Amaia is offered their performance-enhancing drugs in the second-to-last episode, Olympo's influence becomes clear. The temptation proves too strong. As Amaia's friends, including Cristian, worry more and more about her, she chooses to take drugs.

What follows is a shocking and intense scene where Amaia and Nuria do an amazing synchronized swimming routine together. Amaia's performance, boosted by the drugs, matches her best friend's level, making it clear that she has now followed the same path.

This moment powerfully highlights the harsh realities of competitive sports. The lines between right and wrong are often blurred by the promise of fame and sponsorship deals.

Amaia's decision to join Olympo, even though she was against it at first, shows how much she has changed. She started as an athlete who spoke out against doping, but now she's part of the system she used to hate. This moral compromise, on the other hand, has terrible physical and emotional effects that set the stage for her eventual downfall.

Amaia's fatal fall changes the story

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Amaia is thrilled to make it onto the Olympic team thanks to her new skills, but her happiness doesn't last long. Amaia starts to feel the effects of the drugs on her body while she is doing the world-record-breaking synchronised swimming routine. She collapses in the pool right after doing the impressive spins because the drugs are taking effect on her body.

This event is similar to what happened to Nuria, who had a similar collapse because of the dangerous side effects of Olympo's drugs. Both Amaia and Nuria were pushed to their limits by the performance-enhancing drugs. Nuria's health problems were shown to be caused by too many spins, but Amaia's collapse shows how terrible it is to try to be perfect in illegal ways.

While Amaia's fate remains unknown, it's clear that the drugs have harmed her. The show leaves us with a sad and unanswered question. Is Amaia dead, or will she get through the same health problem that Nuria did? Regardless of what happened, her fall shows how much ambition costs and how dangerous it is to ignore wrongdoing.

Will Olympo be exposed?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Even though Amaia has a tragic ending, the conclusion leaves hope that Olympo's crimes will eventually be revealed. Zoë, Cristian, and Roque become more and more suspicious of the company's methods as the series goes on.

Particularly Zoë changes. At first, she doesn't believe what Amaia says, but after feeling the effects of the drugs for herself, she eventually comes to understand the truth. Zoë takes a brave step when she steals a vial of the drug and gives it to Yolanda, who is in charge of drug testing. This gives Yolanda solid proof that they are doing illegal things.

A key piece of evidence is the drug being in the vial. Since the Anti-Doping Agency (ADA) now knows about the drug, it's only a matter of time before Olympo is caught.

However, the show ends on a cliffhanger, and fans can't wait for the second season to find out what happens next and whether he will be held responsible for what he did.

What happens to the other characters?

A still from Olympo (Image via Netflix)

Alongside Amaia's tragic journey, the show also looks at what happens to other characters, especially Zoë, Roque, and Cristian. At first, Zoë takes the drugs, but later she decides to stop. She is a symbol of resistance against the system.

Even though it could cost her her job, she chose to tell everyone about the secret drug use because she wants to be honest. Roque, another athlete who is struggling with who he is and the pressures that come with it, eventually teams up with Zoë and Cristian to fight back against Olympo.

The story of Fatima, who is involved in a terrible accident because Amaia got in the way, adds another sort of tension in the series. It's not clear if Amaia caused Fatima's fall, but the incident shows how far some athletes will go to win, even if it means risking their lives.

The downfall: A system of corruption

A still from The Netflix series (Image via Netflix)

As more information comes to light about the unethical system, the series depicts the dark side that comes up when trying to be perfect. Hugo's character shows the dark side of ambition by giving athletes a chance to win at any cost.

The series highlights how easy it is to trick people with the promise of fame and success. It further notes the emotional damage these kinds of sacrifices cause to the people involved.

Even though the athletes did well, it is clear what it cost them in the end. The truth is revealed: it is a group that works by tricking, hiding, and taking advantage of people. While the final episodes leave Amaia and the other athletes' fate uncertain, one thing is certain: Olympo's empire is about to fall apart, and the athletes' struggles are far from over.

Olympo is available to stream on Netflix.

