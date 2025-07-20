7 best Lili Reinhart performances to watch while waiting for 'The Love Hypothesis'

When the popularity of Riverdale (2017) skyrocketed, Lili Reinhart's portrayal of Betty Cooper also caught the attention of fans worldwide. The 28-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, effortlessly captured the warm-hearted, sharp-witted and lionhearted persona of the beloved Archie Comics character. In addition to Betty, Lili Reinhart has played many notable on-screen characters throughout her career.
The latest role that Lili Reinhart's fans are eager for her to play is Olive Smith in the upcoming adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's romance novel, The Love Hypothesis. In the book, Olive, a third-year PhD candidate, pretends to be in a fake relationship to convince her best friend that she has a thriving love life. As per reports, Tom Bateman has been cast to play the male lead, Dr. Adam Carlsen.
While fans wait for The Love Hypothesis to hit the big screen, they can indulge in the entertaining titles starring Lili Reinhart, mentioned on this list, that celebrate her acting skills and screen presence.
Hustlers, Chemical Hearts and five other titles that showcase Lili Reinhart's dynamic acting range
1) Forever's End (2013)
J. C. Schroder's Forever's End is a psychological thriller that stars Charity Farrell and Lili Reinhart in the lead. Farrell plays Sarah White, who has been living on her own after an apocalyptic event killed her family. The arrival of her sister, Lily (Reinhart), bleeding from her stomach, stirs up her monotonous schedule. Soon after, a strange man appears on her doorstep who makes her question everything.
Often thrillers tend to be fast-paced because that makes it easier to keep the viewers invested, but there are also films like Forever's End that are able to maintain the intrigue by favoring slow reveals over shocking twists. From the premise, viewers may assume that the main message is of survival, but it is more about overcoming pain and trauma.
Where to watch: Forever's End is available on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Tubi and Plex.
2) Miss Stevens (2016)
This Lili Reinhart starrer marks Julia Hart's feature directorial debut. Lily Rabe plays Rachel Stevens, a high school teacher, who volunteers to chaperone three students, Margot, Sam and Billy, to a drama competition. During the trip, the group encounters different experiences that change how Rachel perceives the world around her.
Lili Reinhart's Margot and Anthony Quintal's Sam are both relatable in their own ways. Timothée Chalamet, in particular, stands out for the way he brings Billy's artistic and troubled personality to life.
The premise isn't complex, but it doesn't need to be in order to get the message across. As the movie progresses, the narrative points to the fact that despite their differences, people can always find ways to connect to one another in ways that are meaningful and memorable.
Where to watch: Miss Stevens can be streamed on Apple TV+.
3) Riverdale (2017)
It would be hard to put together a list of Lili Reinhart's most memorable performances without adding Riverdale, which aired from 2017 to 2023. The show, containing seven seasons and 137 episodes, stars KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse alongside Reinhart. As expected from the title, the show is based on the well-known characters from Archie Comics.
Unlike the comics, Riverdale's narrative is much darker and grittier. In terms of the main characters, their personalities are also different from their comic book counterparts. It's nostalgic in some ways, but at the same time brings something new and refreshing to the table.
Archie Comics fans should certainly make a point to check out this modern re-telling to see their favorite characters in unconventional scenarios.
Where to watch: Episodes of Riverdale can be viewed on HBO Max, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.
4) Galveston (2018)
Like The Love Hypothesis starring Lili Reinhart, Galveston is also based on a novel, more specifically, Nic Pizzolatto's debut novel. The adaptation starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning marks Mélanie Laurent's English-language directorial debut.
Foster's Roy Cady is a hitman diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. When his boss sets him up, he manages to get away. Then he returns to his hometown, Galveston, to plan his revenge. He is joined by Rocky (Fanning), a young escort he rescued from captivity. Lili Reinhart plays the adult version of Tiffany, who Rocky refers to as her sister.
Although Galveston's premise can give the audience the impression that the movie is packed with action scenes, in reality, the narrative gravitates towards gritty storytelling featuring subtle yet telltale expressions and mannerisms.
Where to watch: Galveston is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.
5) Hustlers (2019)
Lorene Scafaria's movie is inspired by an article that was published in the New York magazine titled "The Hustlers at Scores". It has a star-studded cast which includes Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles and Keke Palmer. Not only that, Hustlers also marks Cardi B's film debut and Lizzo's first film appearance.
It is about a group of former strip club employees who make money by swindling their Wall Street clients. Even though the narrative does explore what life is like for people who have to hustle to make ends meet, Hustlers doesn't feel too preachy.
What's interesting about the main characters is that they aren't portrayed as the good guys or the bad guys. Flawed yet realistic, they have enough depth to prompt viewers to take an interest in their dreams to escape a life of poverty.
Where to watch: Hustlers can be viewed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.
6) Chemical Hearts (2020)
Another adaptation, Chemical Hearts by Richard Tanne, is based on Krystal Sutherland's Our Chemical Hearts. Austin Abrams plays Henry Page, an aspiring writer who dreams of becoming the editor of his high school newspaper. And so, he is unhappy when he is forced to share the title with Lili Reinhart's Grace Town. But things change once he gets to know her.
This romantic drama boasts a sentimental narrative that would have missed its mark if the lead actors didn't commit to the chemistry and bond between their on-screen characters. Like a lot of movies centered around young characters, the film does have some dialogue that seems too grown-up for the leads, but for the most part, their portrayals felt true to teens their age.
Where to watch: Chemical Hearts is available for streaming on Prime Video.
7) Look Both Ways (2022)
Lili Reinhart plays the lead in this rom-com directed by Wanuri Kahiu. It also stars Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage, Aisha Dee, and more. The story revolves around Natalie Bennett (Reinhart), who is looking forward to life after graduation. But when she has to take a pregnancy test, she is faced with the fact that her life could go one of two ways.
The narrative explores both versions of her life - the one wherein her test turns out to be positive and the one where it doesn't. Even though it is a light-hearted movie, it does have a realistic tone, which adds to its relatability.
Lili Reinhart does a good job of capturing Natalie's emotions and reactions. The movie sends across a strong message that mistakes are a part of life. Instead of thinking of them as the endpoint, people should view them as stepping stones.
Where to watch: Look Both Ways can be viewed on Netflix.
These engrossing titles starring Lili Reinhart prove that the talented actress can play any role. Therefore, bookworms can rest assured that she will do justice to the role of Olive in The Love Hypothesis.