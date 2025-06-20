7 movies to watch if you liked '28 Years Later'

The third installment in the 28 series, 28 Years Later, picks up almost three decades after the horrific events of 28 Weeks Later. The story shifts to a small community of isolated survivors, protected from the mainland with a heavily armed force. When Jimmy and his son, Spike, go to the mainland on a hunting ritual, things spiral out of control with new mutant Rage Virus-infected zombies.

Ad

Director Danny Boyle takes fans of the post-apocalyptic horror classic franchise back into a world where survival comes with a price. The religious undercurrents of the movie, combined with its cleverly eerie atmosphere, makes for an immersive viewing experience. For fans fresh out of watching 28 Years Later in theaters, here are some movies that will definitely give the same existential heebie-jeebies.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Ad

Trending

The Road, The Night Eats the World, and other movies for 28 Years Later fans

1) The Road (2009)

The father-son duo in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

A father and son struggle to survive the post-apocalyptic wasteland they find themselves in after most of humanity is wiped out. They encounter horrors like never before—cannibalistic gangs, trapped survivors, and a potential stalker—on the road to a potential safe haven. There are skull shrines in this movie, too.

Ad

28 Years Later explores the prolonged horrors of a well-established apocalypse, so the horrors of The Road might seem different at first glance. But both movies explore the core concepts of survival, trust, and doing what it takes for trauma-ridden human beings to keep themselves afloat.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) The Night Eats the World (2018)

A still from the French film (Image via Prime Video)

Travel from the Scottish Highlands in 28 Years Later to a wild party in Paris, where Sam goes to collect his music tapes from his ex-girlfriend Fanny's house. As the chaos of the party consumes him, he passes out on the floor of her office, only to wake up to a zombie apocalypse. Survival slips into delusion as he isolates himself.

Ad

While the premise of this French zombie film resonates more with 28 Days Later(lone survivor waking up to an apocalypse), the movie shows zombies very similar to the Rage Virus-infected ones in the franchise: fast, stealthy, and unimaginably strong. That sets up fans for a grimly immersive experience.

While 28 Years Later focuses on survival through community, this movie pushes the premise, exploring the mania, paranoia, and obsession that comes from surviving a zombie apocalypse all alone.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) The Crazies (2010)

A fictional town in Iowa is in trouble (Image via Prime Video)

When the small town of Ogden Marsh, Iowa, is suddenly overrun with raging psychopathic killers born of a biological infector, Sheriff David Dutton (Timothy Olyphant) and his deputy, Russell (Joe Anderson), quickly find themselves in the middle of an investigation.

Ad

For fans of 28 Years Later who want an apocalyptic premise that goes beyond zombies and focuses on rage as a vehicle for human suffering, this is the next watch. Director Breck Eisner deftly navigates science fiction and horror, in a story that sees a small, isolated town overrun by raging killers, with the indomitable Timothy Olyphant at the helm. Watch out for the chilling pitchfork scene.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

Ad

4) Carriers (2009)

Brothers go on a doomed road trip (Image via Prime Video)

Alex and David Pastor's post-apocalyptic horror movie pushes past the typical zombie premise to explore the withering human psyche when survival of the fittest becomes the motto. Similar to 28 Years Later, zombies lurk among survivors, murder is a perfectly acceptable means to an end, and nobody is safe, even if they travel as a group.

Ad

Carriers is, alternatively, a road trip gone very, very wrong. It starts with brothers Brian (Chris Pine) and Danny (Lou Taylor Pucci), along with Brian's girlfriend Bobby (Piper Perabo) and their friend Kate (Emily VanCamp), planning a trip to the beach after the "World Ender Virus" has wiped out most of humanity. As one can guess, the group's bad ideas snowball, putting them in danger.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix

Ad

5) The Quiet Earth (1985)

A still from the New Zealand-based post-apocalyptic movie (Image via Prime Video)

More science fiction and less horror, this Geoff Murphy post-apocalypse film focuses on how isolation and trauma deeply affect the psyche. When scientist Zac's suicide attempt fails and he wakes up to a world where no other human beings—except two, Joanne and Api—exist, he must figure out what happened while trying not to succumb to his deteriorating mental state.

Ad

28 Years Later and The Quiet Earth both capture the desolate existential dread after humanity's existence is irreversibly altered. While there aren't any raging zombies in the latter, its eerily quiet premise promises that something horrific is always right around the corner.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Survivors at the mall (Image via Prime Video)

Swap the idyllic landscape of Lindisfarne in 28 Years Later with a decrepit shopping mall, and throw in a few zombies, and fans have the premise of Dawn of the Dead. A heavily fortified entry point, a group trying to survive a horrific apocalypse, and a new reality setting in—isn't this familiar to fans of the franchise?

Ad

The movie, with a screenplay by James Gunn, can sometimes appear a little campy or over the top, but that's where it distinguishes itself from its zombie competition. It also has surprisingly tender character dynamics, something one wouldn't expect in a horror movie, but that's what makes it an entertaining watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Train to Busan (2016)

A zombie movie on a train (Image via Netflix)

The claustrophobic feeling of being too close to zombies and unable to protect each other is accurately captured in 28 Years Later and Train to Busan. In the former, a father-son (and later a mother-son) duo gets caught with a mutant variant of the Rage Virus-infected zombies. In the latter, it's a father, Seok-Woo (Gong Yoo), on a train to Busan, South Korea, with his daughter during a zombie attack.

Ad

Directors Yeon Sang-Ho and Danny Boyle play with the atmosphere of the premise. Whether it's the dimly lit surroundings, immersive sound effects, or the characters living in the moment, fans feel the tension in the air and get sucked into the apocalypse.

Where to watch: Netflix

Catch 28 Years Later in theaters worldwide. The prequels, 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, are available on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More