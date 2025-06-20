Does 28 Years Later have a post-credit scene? Details explored

The much-awaited 28 Years Later was released in the United States on June 20, 2025. The post-apocalyptic horror film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Alfie Williams, Jack O'Connell, Ralph Fiennes, and others. The movie is written by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Civil War) and directed by Danny Boyle (Shallow Grave, Slumdog Millionaire).

While some people have already seen the film, those who haven't yet are curious whether they should stay after the credits roll. Fans are particularly eager about a post-credit scene because the movie is set to be followed by a sequel titled 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, releasing in January 2026.

Therefore, a post-credit clip or collection of clips could give the audience a sneak peek of what to expect from the next installment. However, 28 Years Later does not include such a scene.

28 Years Later does not have a post-credit scene

As mentioned earlier, the newly released film does not have a post-credit or end-credit scene. Therefore, those who are short on time can leave as soon as the credits begin, without worrying about missing anything important.

However, the credits do feature a collection of scenes that recap the movie's events. Those interested in reliving those moments can stay behind for a final look before leaving the hall.

What is the movie about?

The latest movie is the third installment in the 28 Days Later series, following 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, which were released in 2002 and 2007, respectively. It depicts a world in chaos due to a virus that had escaped a biological facility years earlier, leaving most people infected.

It also focuses on the survivors' struggle against time as they try to protect themselves from the virus and safeguard those around them. The official synopsis for the film by Sony Pictures Entertainment describes it as "a terrifying new auteur horror," further providing the following summary:

"It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway."

It further reads:

"When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Audience and critics' reaction to the film

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes have shown their appreciation towards 28 Years Later by giving it a 92 percent rating. The audience, on the other hand, has given the film a 68 percent rating.

Meanwhile, on Metacritic, critics have given the film a score of 76 out of 100, and the audience has given it a 7 out of 10. If one compares the ratings the film has received on both platforms, there is less disparity between the critics and audience scores on Metacritic than on Rotten Tomatoes.

28 Years Later is produced by Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernie Bellew, Danny Boyle, and Alex Garland. It is also executive-produced by Cillian Murphy, who starred in the 2002 film 28 Days Later.

