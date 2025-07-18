"Can't wait to see her shine"— Riverdale star’s new movie role announcement sparks major fan excitement

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart shared some exciting news with her millions of fans and followers on Instagram on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. In her post, the actress shared a selfie while donning a lab coat and holding the book titled The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood.

While Reinhart didn't reveal anything about the photo, Deadline reported on the same day that she had been cast to star in the movie adaptation of the romantic comedy. Her lab coat in the picture reminds of the female protagonist in the book, Olive Smith, who is a biology PhD student, and also wears a lab coat on the book cover.

The new project excited the Riverdale star's fans, who took to social media to share how they look forward to seeing her shine in the book-to-movie adaptation.

"So excited for Lili Reinhart producing and starring in The Love Hypothesis! Bringing Ali Hazelwood's book to life for Amazon MGM sounds like a dream project. Can't wait to see her shine," an X user commented.

More fans shared their excitement, saying that the new adaptation with the Riverdale actress has the potential to go viral.

"STEM romance, fake dating, and now a leading lady who gets it? This is rom com gold in the making," an X user said.

"You have no idea how excited I am for thisss," another user on X commented.

"Science meets swoon in Hollywood's latest equation. If Reinhart nails the formula, this rom-com might just go viral," an X user added.

Other fans also mentioned that Lili Reinhart is the "perfect" actress to play Olive in The Love Hypothesis adaptation.

"I think she is perfect for the role," a user on X commented.

"The Love Hypothesis fans really won with this Lili Reinhart news. It could've been Lucy Hale with how she's dominating the romcom scene right now. idk if anyone's ever seen Harper & Hale but Lili is probably a future award winner, her talent is extremely slept on," another X user said.

More to know about Riverdale star Lili Reinhart's new movie project, The Love Hypothesis adaptation

Besides starring in the new film, Lili Reinhart will also be an executive producer in the romantic comedy adaptation of The Love Hypothesis alongside the book's author, Ali Hazelwood. It wouldn't be the first time the Riverdale star would be executive producing projects she's starring in, as she already did that for Chemical Hearts, Look Both Ways, and the comedy drama Hal & Harper.

Besides the Riverdale star, the only confirmed cast for the upcoming adaptation so far is her character's love interest, Dr. Adam Carlsen. According to Deadline on Thursday, July 17, 2025, Murder on the Orient Express star Tom Bateman will be starring opposite Reinhart in the movie. He will play Dr. Carlsen, the hotshot professor who will be entering a fake relationship with Reinhart's Olive.

Primetime Emmy Winner filmmaker Claire Scanlon will be directing the movie, with Sarah Rothschild writing the script based on Ali Hazelwood's book.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Lili Reinhart's new movie as the production gets underway.

