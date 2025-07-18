Tom Bateman to star in The Love Hypothesis adaptation, and it is connected to a major movie franchise

Tom Bateman, the British actor known for his roles in Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, has been cast as the male lead in the adaptation of The Love Hypothesis. He will star opposite Lili Reinhart in this romantic comedy, Amazon MGM Studios announced on July 17 .

The film is based on Ali Hazelwood's New York Times bestselling novel, The Love Hypothesis, published in 2021. The book quickly gained worldwide popularity and spent several months on the bestseller list.

In this adaptation, Bateman will play Dr. Adam Carlsen, a brilliant but intimidating professor. He is set to star alongside Lili Reinhart, who will portray Olive Smith, a third-year Ph.D. student. The story follows Olive and Adam as they enter into a fake relationship. Initially, the relationship is a practical arrangement, but over time, both characters are forced to confront their assumptions about love.

Interestingly, The Love Hypothesis has a fascinating connection to Star Wars. The story, which originally began as fanfiction, was inspired by the relationship between Rey and Kylo Ren from the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

The fanfiction was later reworked into the novel The Love Hypothesis. Notably, Tom Bateman's real-life wife, Daisy Ridley, played Rey in the Star Wars films, adding a unique layer to Bateman's role in this adaptation.

Tom Bateman's casting in The Love Hypothesis marks an exciting new chapter in his career. His portrayal of the complex and charismatic professor is sure to captivate audiences. Tom Bateman’s on-screen chemistry with Lili Reinhart, who plays Olive Smith, will be a key factor in the film's success.

In The Love Hypothesis, Tom Bateman’s character is described as a brilliant professor who agrees to a fake relationship with Olive, a biology Ph.D. candidate. Tom Bateman's ability to convey both vulnerability and arrogance will allow him to deliver a nuanced performance.

As the film's main character, Tom Bateman's role in The Love Hypothesis is crucial to how the story unfolds. He will bring Adam Carlsen's intelligence, wit, and complex emotional layers to life through his performance.

The Love Hypothesis' surprising link to Star Wars

The connection between The Love Hypothesis and Star Wars lies in its origins. Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling novel started as fanfiction about the Star Wars characters Rey and Kylo Ren.

The fanfiction, originally posted on Archive of Our Own under the title Head Over Feet, explored a fictional relationship between the two characters, who had a complex and tumultuous connection in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

This fanfiction eventually evolved into The Love Hypothesis, although the overt Star Wars references were removed. The main characters in The Love Hypothesis were renamed Olive and Adam, but their dynamic closely mirrors that of Rey and Kylo Ren.

Interestingly, Bateman's casting as Adam Carlsen adds a fascinating twist. Tom Bateman is married to Daisy Ridley, the actress who portrayed Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

The Star Wars connection becomes even more significant when considering the fan following of the "Reylo" ship. This term refers to the romantic pairing of Rey and Kylo Ren, which garnered a large fanbase during the release of the Star Wars films. The Love Hypothesis is a different story, but its Star Wars fanfiction roots will appeal to fans of both franchises, adding intrigue to its adaptation.

Production and direction of The Love Hypothesis

The film adaptation of The Love Hypothesis is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and MRC, with Claire Scanlon serving as the director. The film is lighthearted and engaging thanks to Scanlon, who has worked on romantic comedies like Set It Up.

The screenplay is written by Sarah Rothschild, who previously worked on The Sleepover, ensuring the movie keeps the charm and wit that made the book so loved. Elizabeth Cantillon, who has produced films like The Girl in the Spider’s Web and Charlie’s Angels, is on board as a producer. Reinhart, who stars as Olive, is an executive producer along with Catherine Hagedorn and Ali Hazelwood, the author of the original novel.

