How long are all 9 Star Wars movies? Runtime of all Skywalker Saga movies explored

On May 4, 2024, be ready for an incredible cinematic journey as the Star Wars universe comes to life in theaters. The complete nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga will be shown during this marathon, allowing viewers to fully immerse themselves in the renowned saga.

Star Wars Day, observed on May 4th, honors the cherished film series while paying homage to the catchphrase,

"May the force be with you."

One question still stands as fans get ready for this unique occasion: How long are all nine Star Wars films? Explore the total runtime of these cinematic masterpieces to prepare for the ultimate Star Wars movie marathon.

A list of all nine Star Wars movies with run times and cast info

The Phantom Menace

Runtime: 2 hours 16 minutes

Directed by George Lucas and produced by Rick McCallum, The Phantom Menace stars Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, and Natalie Portman. This film introduces young Anakin Skywalker and Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn as they uncover a Sith threat led by Darth Maul, setting the stage for the Clone Wars.

Attack of the Clones

Runtime: 2 hours 22 minutes

Directed by George Lucas and produced by Rick McCallum, Attack of the Clones features Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman, and Ewan McGregor. The film explores Anakin and Padmé's forbidden love amidst political turmoil and the rise of the Clone Army, foreshadowing Anakin's fall to the dark side.

Revenge of the Sith

Runtime: 2 hours 26 minutes

Directed by George Lucas and produced by Rick McCallum, Revenge of the Sith stars Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman, and Ewan McGregor. This film depicts Anakin's tragic transformation into Darth Vader, the fall of the Jedi Order, and the rise of the Galactic Empire.

A New Hope

Runtime: 2 hours 5 minutes

Directed by George Lucas and produced by Gary Kurtz, A New Hope features Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher. The film follows Luke Skywalker's journey from a farm boy to a hero of the Rebellion against the Empire.

The Empire Strikes Back

Runtime: 2 hours 7 minutes

Directed by Irvin Kershner and produced by Gary Kurtz, The Empire Strikes Back stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher. This Star Wars sequel reveals Darth Vader's shocking truth to Luke Skywalker and explores darker themes in the Star Wars universe.

Return of the Jedi

Runtime: 2 hours 16 minutes

Directed by Richard Marquand and produced by Howard G. Kazanjian, Return of the Jedi features Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher. The film concludes the original trilogy with Anakin Skywalker's redemption and the Rebel Alliance's victory.

The Force Awakens

Runtime: 2 hours 15 minutes

The Force Awakens stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver and was directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and J.J. Abrams. This installment introduces new heroes, such as Rey and Finn, while continuing the story with familiar characters.

The Last Jedi

Runtime: 2 hours 32 minutes

Starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, and Mark Hamill, The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. This Star Wars movie questions the Jedi and Sith's beliefs as Rey looks to Luke Skywalker for guidance.

The Rise of Skywalker

Runtime: 2 hours 22 minutes

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac star in The Rise of Skywalker, which is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and J.J. Abrams. This epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga reveals secrets about Rey's lineage as the Resistance prepares for its final battle against the First Order.

May the Force be with you on your cinematic journey through the Star Wars universe.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!