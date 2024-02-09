Martina Navratilova shows opposition for Donald Trump, echoes Hollywood actor Mark Hamill's comments that he must oppose "this demented sociopath"

Martina Navratilova expressed her opposition towards Donald Trump, aligning herself with Hollywood actor Mark Hamil, who stated in 2018 that it was his duty to oppose the actions of the "demented sociopath" while referring to Trump.

Navratilova has always been a vocal critic of the former American President, the Republican Party and his policies and laws.

Similarly, like the 18-time Grand Slam champion, American actor Mark Hamill has also been a staunch critic of Trump, consistently opposing his leadership and governance during his time in office.

In 2018, Trump took to social media to express his intention of erecting a wall on the Mexican border to restrict immigration and refugee entry into the country. Additionally, he placed blame on the opposing Democratic Party for any issues concerning the death of children at the border.

This stance infuriated Hamill, who strongly disagreed with Trump's tendency to shift blame. He publicly called for Donald Trump's resignation, emphasizing his love for his country and his belief that it was his "patriotic duty" to vehemently oppose the actions of Trump, whom he referred to as a "demented sociopath."

"Not a word of regret or sympathy, just blame. Sickening. People complaining about my political tweets need to understand: I love my country & feel it's my patriotic duty to oppose this demented sociopath with every fibre of my being. #TrumpResignNOW," Hamill had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Mark Hamill's words about Donald Trump resonated with former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova, who recently took to social media to state that she agreed with the actor.

"Ditto," Navratilova posted on X.

Expand Tweet

"Martina Navratilova happened to lift the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level, a level that everybody takes for granted" - Tennis journalist Chris Bowers

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Tennis journalist Chris Bowers stated that Martina Navratilova revolutionized women's tennis in the 1980s. According to him, the former World No. 1's dedication to her physical training and diet resulted in a remarkable transformation of her game, inspiring other female players to follow suit.

Bowers acknowledged that not everyone appreciated Navratilova's style of play, but he recognized that the changes she introduced were essential for the advancement of women's tennis. He even described her playing style as "beautiful tennis."

"I think we haven't talked much about Martina Navratilova and what she did in the 80s. Her focus on diet. Her focus on gym work, that took women's tennis to a different level, to the point where, at her peak in the mid-80s, there were lots of tennis fans who were saying, 'Oh, she's spoiled the game. She's made it very unfeminine.' Now you look at videos; now you go to YouTube and look at Navratilova, that to me is beautiful tennis," Bowers said on an episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast.

Chris Bowers emphasized that Martina Navratilova significantly elevated the level of "professionalism" in women's tennis, a contribution that people often fail to recognize and appreciate. He stated that it is crucial to acknowledge and express gratitude for her impact on the sport.

"It's wonderful. She just happened to lift the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level, to a level that everybody now takes for granted. So I think we should give her acknowledgement for what she did by taking the sport somewhere that it hadn't been before and is now taken for granted," he added.