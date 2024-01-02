"Martina Navratilova lifted the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level, a level that everybody now takes for granted" - Tennis journalist

Tennis journalist and writer, Chris Bowers, recently stated that Martina Navratilova was the catalyst behind elevating the professionalism of women's tennis to newer heights. He said that this transformation has become so ingrained in everyone's collective consciousness that it is now "taken for granted."

Navratilova is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in history. She holds the record for the highest number of Grand Slam titles won during the Open Era - 59 titles including 18 singles, 31 women's doubles titles, and 10 mixed doubles titles.

On a recent episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Bowers discussed the impact of the former World No. 1, on the perception of women's tennis during the 1980s. Bowers stated that Martina Navratilova's dedication to her diet and rigorous gym routine elevated the status of women's tennis to newer heights.

"I think we haven't talked much about Martina Navratilova and what she did in the 80s. Her focus on diet. Her focus on gym work, that took women's tennis to a different level, to the point where, at her peak in the mid-80s, there were lots of tennis fans who were saying, 'Oh, she's spoiled the game. She's made it very unfeminine.' Now you look at videos; now you go to YouTube and look at Navratilova, that to me is beautiful tennis," Bowers said (at 11:30).

Chris Bowers also expressed that not enough credit is given to Martina Navratilova for her contributions, as her impact has been "taken for granted" by everyone.

"It's wonderful. She just happened to lift the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level, to a level that everybody now takes for granted. So I think we should give her acknowledgement for what she did by taking the sport somewhere that it hadn't been before and is now taken for granted," he added.

Martina Navratilova on her political career ambitions: "If I was 20 years younger I would run"

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova is known for her outspoken nature, expressing her opinions on various social issues such as women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and women's sports. On a recent episode of the On with Kara Swisher podcast, she delved into the possibility of pursuing a political career due to her unwavering candor.

Navratilova disclosed that she had been approached numerous times to enter the political arena and run for office. However, she admitted that she had declined these offers, citing her tendency to speak her mind and convey her truth as a potential obstacle in the political landscape, where such qualities may not always be appreciated.

"I am. I’ve been asked many times. But I think truth doesn’t work in politics you know I speak my mind way too much. I think maybe as a guy you can get away with it but as a woman, I just don’t know," Martina Navratilova said (at 53:05).

The former World No. 1 also expressed that she lacks the energy to pursue a political career, although she would have considered it if she were younger.

"I think I am too old for that. 20 years ago, I wish I…, if I was 20 years younger I would run. But I don’t have the energy for it now, and the skin. Really it’s just too nasty," she added.