Martina Navratilova reacts to Dolly Parton and Pink donating books to children

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to American singer-songwriters, Dolly Parton and Pink donating books to children.

In 1995, Parton launched the "Dolly Parton's Imagination Library" program in honor of her father, Robert Lee Parton. This non-profit initiative aims to provide books to millions of children every month.

Imagination Library operates in five countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the Republic of Ireland. From birth until the age of five, registered children receive a free book each month through this program. Earlier this year, the organization reached a significant milestone of distributing 200 million books.

Meanwhile, Pink, who is currently on her "Trustfall Tour," collaborated with the literary and free expression advocacy group PEN America to distribute 2,000 banned books during her Florida shows this month. Pink's intention behind this initiative was to bring attention to the disturbing rise in book bans taking place in the state.

The singer purposefully selected Florida as the venue for this giveaway due to the shocking number of book bans imposed by the state's school districts. In this year alone, an astonishing 1,400+ books have been banned.

Dolly Parton and Pink's book-giving endeavor was appreciated by 18-time Grand Slam champion, Martina Navratilova. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the same, writing:

"❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ."

Martina Navratilova on sharing her political opinions on social media: "A chance to have no filter and no censorship"

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova has always been very vocal about her political opinions. While some people agree with her, others do not. She uses her social media platforms, particularly X, to express her viewpoints.

Recently, Navratilova made an appearance on the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast, where she discussed the challenges she faces when sharing her opinions on social media, despite living in a country like America.

"Well, I left my country because I couldn't speak my mind. That was one of the reasons I wanted to be free to say what I want. And then I get here and then I say what I want, and then I get excoriated for it for different reasons," Martina Navratilova said (at 46:00).

Martina Navratilova also expressed her frustration with the constant backlash she receives on social media for expressing her thoughts. However, she acknowledged that there is a silver lining to this situation, as social media allows her to freely share her viewpoints without being subjected to "censorship."

"Twitter [X] gives you the opportunity to speak your mind, without being censored. Because all the interviews that I've ever done, it was through the lens of that writer. And then they cut out half the stuff that I say. This is a chance to have no filter and no censorship," she said.