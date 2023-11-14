"There still are some pretty great people in this world": Fans heap praise on Pink as she plans to give away books banned by Ron DeSantis 

Pink is set to perform across Florida from November 14, 2023, to November 19, 2023, as part of her Trustfall tour. During this, the singer has teamed up with PEN America, a non-profit organization dedicated to advocacy for free expression, to give away thousands of books banned by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the state.

The collaboration was announced via a post on the singer's official Instagram page on November 11, 2023.

"Did you know there have been nearly 6,000 book bans since the fall of 2021? And nearly 40% of the books bans in the last school year occurred in Florida? As a mom of two young readers, I can’t imagine letting someone else decide what MY CHILDREN can and cannot read!" the post's caption read.

"That’s why this week at my Miami, FL and Sunrise, FL shows, I’m partnering with @penamerica and @booksandbooks to give away banned books to the first 1,000 fans who want them at each show!" it added.

The singer's collaboration with PEN America has gone viral since the tour's announcement. Fans are heaping praise on the singer for her initiative, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans react to Pink's initiative to give away banned books

Following Pink's announcement to give away banned books with PEN America, fans expressed their opinions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Many praised the singer for her efforts to preserve and propagate the 1400+ books that have been banned in Florida. Others hoped that more singers and public personalities would join in the effort to support free expression and distribute banned books.

Some also asked the singer to visit other states where similar initiatives to ban books have been enacted. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A netizen reacts to Pink's announcement (Image via X)

In another press release regarding the initiative on November 13, 2023, Pink elaborated on why she was set to provide banned books to concertgoers.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools. It’s especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color," she said.

"We have made so many strides toward equality in this country and no one should want to see this progress reversed. This is why I am supporting PEN America in its work and why I agree with them: no more banned books," she added.

The banned books in Florida are claimed to have inappropriate content, such as violent or mature themes. The books include The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy, The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison, and The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood.

Pink has long been an advocate for issues regarding the rights of children, women, and the LGBTQIA+ community, having previously spoken out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade, among other things.

Other artists have also spoken out against the book bans, with a coalition of 175 artists and writers, including Ariana Grande and Margeret Atwood, signing an open letter condemning the book ban.