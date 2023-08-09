Why is Shakespeare banned in Florida? Ron DeSantis' rules trigger online backlash

Teachers of Florida's Hillsborough County have plans to teach only excerpts of famed English playwright William Shakespeare in an attempt to follow the rigid legislations laid by Ron DeSantis on teaching about s*x. The law in question is the Parental Rights in Education Act, often called the "don't say gay" rule, because it makes it harder to teach kids about LGBTQ+ and gender problems in schools.

While speaking to the news outlet Tampa Bay Times, a teacher named Joseph Cool, teaching at Gaither high school, said:

“There’s some raunchiness in Shakespeare. Because that’s what sold tickets during his time. I think the rest of the nation — no, the world, is laughing at us. Taking Shakespeare in its entirety out because the relationship between Romeo and Juliet is somehow exploiting minors is just absurd."

On July 1, Florida's latest book challenge law went into effect, receiving the official stamp of approval from Governor Ron DeSantis. Shortly afterward, media experts around the state, including those in Leon County, expressed concerns that the legislation may lead to the removal of Shakespeare's work from the school curriculum.

As per the publication, The Hillsborough County School District has also adopted the use of excerpts to assist students in meeting state Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking, with instructors seeking to provide students with a wide variety of information based on one entire book and snippets from five to seven novels or plays.

Netizens react to Shakespeare's work being removed due to Ron DeSantis' rule

Twitterati was furious after the news of Florida county teachers only preparing to teach excerpts from Shakespeare's work went viral. Several users slammed Ron DeSantis' rule and called him out for making baseless laws. Others expressed their disappointment with the news and hoped that DeSantis does not return to Florida in its next gubernatorial tenure.

Certain users also expressed concerns about the curriculum and how their kids would suffer during the college selection process.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Ron DeSantis' rule affecting the English school curriculum in Florida. (Photo via @OccupyDemocrats/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Ron DeSantis' rule affecting the English school curriculum in Florida. (Photo via @OccupyDemocrats/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Ron DeSantis' rule affecting the English school curriculum in Florida. (Photo via @OccupyDemocrats/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Ron DeSantis' rule affecting the English school curriculum in Florida. (Photo via @OccupyDemocrats/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Ron DeSantis' rule affecting the English school curriculum in Florida. (Photo via @OccupyDemocrats/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Ron DeSantis' rule affecting the English school curriculum in Florida. (Photo via @OccupyDemocrats/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Ron DeSantis' rule affecting the English school curriculum in Florida. (Photo via @JeffreyASachs/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Ron DeSantis' rule affecting the English school curriculum in Florida. (Photo via @JeffreyASachs/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Ron DeSantis' rule affecting the English school curriculum in Florida. (Photo via @JeffreyASachs/Twitter)

According to the law, if a school district notices study material that includes the state's description of "s*xual conduct," it shall stop using the material for any grade level or age group for which such use would be inappropriate or unsuitable.

Ron DeSantis, a far-right Republican governor, now running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, signed the Act into law in March 2022. It was extended in April 2023.