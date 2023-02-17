“They didn’t do anything”: Community claims N.J. school district where Adriana Kuch was bullied has a ‘culture of violence’

14-year-old Adriana Kuch was found dead on February 3, just two days after she was beaten up by her school classmates. Several members of the community are now coming forward with allegations against the New Jersey school district and its "culture of violence."

According to parents, teachers, and students of the Central Regional School District, administrators have a history of turning a blind eye to violence within the schools, and this has been going on for the last two decades.

Rose @901Lulu #SuicidePrevention Adriana Kuch living her best life and feeding a giraffe. Her laugh breaks my heart. I cannot imagine why anybody would want to hurt her. Now she is gone way too soon. Literally bullied to death. #adrianakuch Adriana Kuch living her best life and feeding a giraffe. Her laugh breaks my heart. I cannot imagine why anybody would want to hurt her. Now she is gone way too soon. Literally bullied to death. #adrianakuch #SuicidePrevention https://t.co/rHFO9JVgdC

Several students have told NBC News that administrators are dismissive when students try to report bullying claims. 15-year-old Sarah Gibson said:

"There’s been a lot of rage and anger. They didn’t do anything...I, myself, have filed about seven bullying or harassment reports and nothing’s been done."

Students can allegedly file complaints at the school’s main office, assistant principal’s office, or guidance counselor by filling out a sheet of paper describing the incident with details. Any sort of action, however, is hardly ever taken by the authorities.

"And they’ll say, 'Alright give that to me and we’ll take care of it.' The problem didn’t stop. It’s just for show pretty much."

Another student and a friend of Adriana Kuch said that bullying was an "everyday occurrence” within the district. The student himself tried to remain inconspicuous in hopes of not becoming the target, but he too has been bullied at Central Regional. He said:

"A kid tried fighting me just because I looked at him. I don’t really get involved... I’m disgusted. They should be doing everything they can."

Brian Entin @BrianEntin “I was told to kill myself.”

“I was grabbed by my hair and thrown down the stairwell.”

“I was kicked in the ribs and punched in the face.”

More bullying stories from Central Regional High School in NJ – same school we saw awful video of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch getting attacked. “I was told to kill myself.”“I was grabbed by my hair and thrown down the stairwell.”“I was kicked in the ribs and punched in the face.”More bullying stories from Central Regional High School in NJ – same school we saw awful video of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch getting attacked. https://t.co/D8QuqNmAx3

What happened to Adriana Kuch? Netizens point fingers at the inaction of the school district

On February 3, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch was found dead in her home, a couple of days after a video of her getting brutally beaten by her classmates was posted on social media platforms.

In the video, Kuch was seen being punched and kicked in a school hallway at Central Regional High School in New Jersey's Berkeley Township.

The teenager's father, Michael Kuch, said that his daughter was attacked while she was walking with her boyfriend in the hallway. The 20-second video, which made several rounds on Facebook, showed multiple amused bystanders who witnessed the scene, but instead of trying to intervene, they laughed.

Trigger warning - The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

The attack left Adriana Kuch with several injuries to her body and face. Her father also claimed that his daughter had shown him multiple videos and photographic evidence of her being attacked. According to prosecutors, four students have been identified and charged with the assault and death of Adriana Kuch.

In a statement published on Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said that one of the students was charged with aggravated assault while another with harassment, and two others with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. The names of the suspects have been withheld by the authorities.

Billhimer said:

"Each juvenile and their guardian was served with a copy of their complaint and are released pending future court appearances."

Kelly D @KellDA Adriana Kuch. I feel gutted at the school’s response to her filmed beating that caused her to take her life 2 days later. Worse than the school’s response, is the superintendent telling news orgs about Adriana’s personal issues. This story is horrifying. Fire all of them Adriana Kuch. I feel gutted at the school’s response to her filmed beating that caused her to take her life 2 days later. Worse than the school’s response, is the superintendent telling news orgs about Adriana’s personal issues. This story is horrifying. Fire all of them

Michael Kuch has previously expressed anger at school authorities and their lack of action. He claimed that the school failed to call the police even though his daughter had blacked out after the attack and had bruises on her body.

He also told NBC New York that one of the girls involved in the attack had been "threatening" Adriana Kuch online.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin

Adriana took her own life two days later.

Her family will join me live on 4 students now charged in New Jersey school hallway attack on Adriana Kuch.Adriana took her own life two days later.Her family will join me live on @NewsNation at 8pmET when I fill-in for Chris Cuomo. 4 students now charged in New Jersey school hallway attack on Adriana Kuch.Adriana took her own life two days later.Her family will join me live on @NewsNation at 8pmET when I fill-in for Chris Cuomo. https://t.co/aWOKuYn9dA

Central Regional School District Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides said that the police were notified and there was an intervention by teachers and safety officers. He, however, refused to give out any more details.

