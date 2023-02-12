What did Reynard Trotman do? Georgia detention officer arrested for allegedly hitting inmate

Reynard Trotman, a Fulton County detention officer, was arrested on Thursday, February 9, 2023, after he was caught assaulting an inmate. A day later, on Friday, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat announced a slew of charges against Reynard Trotman in addition to aggravated assault.

Trotman is also accused of failing to protect the detainee while he was being assaulted by other inmates at the center. Authorities learned of the incident after the inmate was found with multiple injuries at the facility.

Officials then launched an investigation and reviewed surveillance footage that showed Trotman's involvement in the incident. In a statement, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said that following their investigations, Trotman was charged with seven counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery, reckless conduct, cruelty to an inmate, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Detention officer Reynard Trotman was fired after he was caught hitting an inmate

In a lengthy statement, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat lamented the violent actions of detention officer Reynard Trotman, who was found assaulting an inmate while on duty.

Labat said Trotman was fired immediately after authorities discovered that he was involved in injuring an inmate at the detention facility and was subsequently arrested and charged with the crime. Labat added that he was shocked to discover Trotman’s alleged involvement in the incident as he was perceived as an affable officer at the center.

Part of the statement read:

“Having seen this particular officer around, I was shocked. I remember vividly, just the gregarious attitude, the happy-go-lucky, happy-to-be-here. It's really reprehensible to allow somebody to take advantage of another individual that you're supposed to be protecting. And so again, we will hold him and any other bad actors accountable when it comes to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office."

Reynard Trotman reportedly began working at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in July 2022 after resigning from Clayton County, where he worked for five years.

In a statement, Labat clarified that this was an isolated incident and does not reflect upon the officials who work tirelessly at their jobs.

He continued:

"Being a detention officer is an incredibly difficult job, but there is no excuse for the behaviour that led to this arrest. The actions of this one individual are certainly not a reflection of the men and women of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office who show up to work each and every day and conduct their duties with professionalism, respect and integrity."

Labat said that other detainees involved in injuring the inmate will also be charged in connection with the incident.

