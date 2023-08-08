"Sounds about white": PragerU Florida curriculum leaves netizens distraught as Christopher Columbus video goes viral online

The Florida Department of Education recently approved videos from PragerU, a conservative nonprofit that provides educational material, for use in public school classes. Some of the narrators in the video content supplied by the nonprofit have well-known narrators like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.

Disclaimer: This article contains sensitive information about race and slavery. Discretion is advised.

Now, an animated video of Christopher Columbus is making rounds online. In the clip, Columbus is seen seemingly justifying his actions against the Native Americans.

The video was shared by Twitter account @TizzyEnt, and had already received 107k views at the time of writing.

For the uninitiated, PragerU is primarily known for propagating misinformation about climate change, rejecting slavery's role as a pretext for the Civil War, and generally ignoring any acknowledgement of racism, particularly towards Black Americans, in American history.

As soon as the recent video about Columbus went viral, netizens took to Twitter to call it out.

Florida school’s inclusion of PragerU materials in their curriculum attracts widespread backlash

PragerU is a nonprofit advocacy group and media organization of the United States that produces content promoting conservative ideas on a variety of political, economic, and sociological issues. It is mostly recognised for its 5-10 minute videos on current events, history, and civics.

In the upcoming school year, Florida grade school kids may be handed the nonprofit's videos to watch in class or as homework, perhaps alongside traditional classroom aids.

Some claim that the clips on its website are intended to indoctrinate kids. One example is the video depicting Christopher Columbus, which seems to suggest that his violence towards Native Americans was justifiable.

In the video, Columbus can be seen saying:

"Being taken as a slave is better than being killed, no? I don’t see the problem… You’re from 500 years in the future how can you come here and judge me by your standards in the 21st century”.

The video brought forth an onslaught of criticism across social media platforms. Many headed to Twitter to react to the video uploaded by Tizzy Ent and condemned it in the comments section.

The brand claims that American schools are "indoctrinating" kids by instilling "radical ideas" such as critical race theory, systemic racism, gender fluidity, anti-Americanism, and that maths is racist.

According to its official website, PragerU's curriculum is aimed to present "both sides of the argument" and assist students in grasping history, global affairs, economics, and philosophy.

The conservative nonprofit has always been very controversial (Image via PragerU)

Its list of contentious videos include ones that express doubts about the extent to which fossil fuels contribute to climate change.

Furthermore, its website gives consumers access to educational videos but doesn't say anything about the precise core themes it intends to impart through its curriculum.