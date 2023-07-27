What did Christopher Chase do? Arizona man arrested after dismembered remains of father found at home

Christopher Chase, a 32-year-old man from Arizona, has been arrested for the suspected murder of his father after the accused turned himself in on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Authorities first became aware of a possible crime when they were informed of a fire at 2nd Street and Bowen Avenue at around 1:45 A.M. on July 24, 2023. Upon reaching the scene, firefighters saw a man fleeing the scene, later identified as Christopher Chase. After firefighters quelled the fire, they discovered the remains of a human body belonging to Chase’s father.

After fleeing the scene, Christopher Chase called the authorities half an hour later, having taken three hostages at gunpoint. Chase allegedly confessed to the murder, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after a fight took place between him and his father.

The victim’s wife has also been detained on suspicion of aiding in the commission of the crime. The motive for the crime remains unclear, and both the mother and son are currently in custody.

Christopher Chase is facing multiple charges

After being arrested, Christopher Chase faces charges of murder, concealment of a dead body, kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, and tampering with evidence.

His mother is also being detained on suspicions of concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence, as authorities suspect that she aided her son in hiding the remains of the victim.

The investigation conducted by the Casa Grande Police Department has provided further details regarding the alleged murder. As per a statement released by the police on social media, the father and son allegedly got into a physical altercation that ended with Chase fatally shooting his father and dismembering the latter’s body.

It is further alleged that Chase’s mother helped him dispose of the evidence allegedly found in a fire that was sparked in a 55-gallon metal barrel. The statement states:

“Investigators have determined Christopher and his father, Thomas, were involved in a physical altercation on July 22nd at Thomas’ home in the 1700 block of North Terrace Circle. This altercation led to Christopher fatally shooting Thomas and then dismembering his body. Further investigation has determined Christopher was aided by his 56-year-old mother, Melissa Lynne Chase, in the concealment and cleanup of evidence.”

When authorities responded to the fire, Christopher Chase allegedly ran from the scene and took three hostages, demanding access to their vehicle, before ultimately contacting the authorities and turning himself in. Chase and his mother have been remanded in custody at the Pinay County Adult Detention Center.

While Christopher Chase is being held without bond, his mother has a bond pegged at $500,000. Both accused are expected in court on August 1, 2023. The investigation into the incident remains active.