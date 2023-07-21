What did Trevor Taylor do? Suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of Brooklyn Park father Christopher Wright

Trevor Taylor, a 26-year-old man from Brooklyn, has been arrested in connection with the death of 43-year-old Christopher Wright, as per reports on July 20, 2023. The alleged crime took place back on May 19, 2023. Taylor arrived at Wright’s residence after an alleged altercation that had taken place between Taylor’s nephew and Wright’s son, who are classmates in school. As the confrontation escalated, the victim allegedly punched the accused first.

Thereafter, Trevor Taylor pursued the victim and caused him to fall on the pavement, which caused severe brain damage and ultimately led to Wright’s death. The entire incident has allegedly been caught on CCTV surveillance footage.

Taylor has been charged with manslaughter, three counts of second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct as per the Ann Arundel County Police.

Trevor Taylor was accompanied by his nephew, 2 other juveniles, and an adult

Paul Kang @LPaulKang

Trevor Taylor was arrested after the May 20 death of Christopher Wright, Anne Arundel County Maryland police announce arrest after dad beaten to death protecting child after schoolyard fightTrevor Taylor was arrested after the May 20 death of Christopher Wright, Anne Arundel County pic.twitter.com/16ukEXQ5VV

As per court documents, Trevor Taylor went to confront Christopher Wright due to a fight that occurred between Taylor’s nephew and Christopher’s son at school. Taylor, who brought his nephew along, wanted him to fight Wright’s son outside of the latter’s home. As per statements of witnesses gleaned from court documents:

"During the incident, it became clear to the Wright family that Trevor Taylor and his associates were not going to leave and were likely going to force their way into the house."

As the situation escalated, Wright punched Trevor Taylor and attempted to retreat back to his house. However, the victim was allegedly pursued by the accused and the two began fighting.

At some point during the altercation, Taylor held both of Wright’s legs which caused the latter to fall and hit his head against the pavement, causing severe injury.

Trevor Taylor continued his assault on Wright after the fall by throwing multiple punches before fleeing the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he received emergency brain surgery.

However, the damage was too severe and Wright lost his life the following day. The death has been ruled as a homicide due to blunt force injury, presumably sustained due to Wright’s fall.

During the investigation, there was vigorous debate about the nature of charges that could be pressed against Trevor Taylor. As per Lt. Jaclyn Davis, spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County Police:

"There was a lot of debate over whether this was going to be a self-defense case or a homicide or a manslaughter. So, through the investigation over the last couple of months, working with the medical examiner's office and the state's attorney's office, charges were applied for and the commissioner decided that manslaughter was the appropriate charge."

Tracy Karopchinsky, the victim’s fiance has made a statement regarding her husband’s death:

"Although I am relieved that there has been progress in the investigation, we do not feel any relief in the grief that we have for the loss of Chris…We grieve now all of the things that Chris will not be a part of. First days, last days, football games, graduations, and weddings. This is still the beginning of a long journey."

The statement further read:

"Nothing that happens from this day forward can bring back Chris, and nothing can change what happened. As we navigate how to live life without a father, a partner, and a friend, we are continuously grateful for the support from family, friends, and the community."

Trevor Taylor is the only one of the five people who went to the victim’s house who has been arrested and charged. Authorities have explained that this is because Taylor was the only one involved in the assault.

Taylor has been remanded to jail without the possibility of bail as the accused is believed to pose a safety risk if not detained.