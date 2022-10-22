Mark Hamill net worth: Star Wars actor's fortune explored as he sends 500 drones to Ukraine forces

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill offered a helping hand to Ukraine by providing 500 drones in their fight against the invading Russian army. Hamill confirmed the news while appearing on an episode of Bloomberg Radio's Sound On.

Disclosing the reason for his help, the actor said that Ukraine needed the drones and continued:

“Very simply: Ukraine needs drones. They define war outcomes, they protect their land, their people, they monitor the border, they’re eyes in the sky.”

Hamill said that he was honored to be a part of this mission and will further raise funds to assist a project through which the Ukrainian government plans to acquire unmanned drones for war.

Mark Hamill also revealed that he was shocked by the improvements since he gets updated two to three times a week about the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky previously announced in September that Hamill will be the ambassador of their United24’s Army of Drones project. Sharing the news on social media, Zelensky said that the Corvette Summer actor is the first ambassador to help raise funds to support Ukrainian defenders, adding:

“This is a difficult yet very important mission. Mark, we are sure you will definitely handle it. Thank you for supporting the Ukrainian people in our struggle for freedom.”

Mark Hamill’s net worth and career explored

Mark Hamill accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mark Hamill gained recognition for his performance as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series. He has been a recipient of three Saturn Awards for his performances in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Last Jedi.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 71-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $18 million. Hamill currently resides with his family in Malibu, California, and his ocean-facing mansion is reportedly worth around $7 to $9 million.

The actor started his career by appearing in shows like General Hospital, Eight Is Enough, The Bill Cosby Show, The Partridge Family, Room 222, and more. He then auditioned for the role of Luke Skywalker after being suggested by his friend Robert Englund, simultaneously playing the role in the first movie of the franchise. Directed by George Lucas and released in 1977, Star Wars earned around $775 million.

Mark Hamill then reprised his role in The Empire Strikes, Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He also appeared in documentaries like The Making of Star Wars and Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy. He voiced Darth Bane in an episode of the animated series The Clone Wars.

He made brief vocal cameos in The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, Rogue One, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Force Awakens. Following his performance in Star Wars, he was featured on teen magazine covers and appeared in films like Corvette Summer, The Big Red One, The Nights the Lights Went Out in Georgia, Britannia Hospital, The Elephant Man, Amadeus, Harrigan ‘N Hart, Room Service and The Nerd.

Hamill went on a six-year break and returned with the 1989 science fiction film Slipstream, subsequently appearing in several films during the 90s, including Midnight Ride, Village of the Damned, Hamilton, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

He also appeared in TV shows like The Flash, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Just Shoot Me!, The Outer Limits and more. Hamill was praised for his performances in TV series like Chuck, Criminal Minds, The Neighbors, and more.

Mark Hamill has been praised for his voice acting work in animated shows like The Incredible Hulk, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Ultimate Spider-Man, Justice League and Justice League Unlimited. He even appeared in animated films like Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists, Joseph: King of Dreams, Balto II: Wolf Quest, and more.

