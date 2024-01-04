Martina Navratilova reacts to Donald Trump having his name on Epstein Island flight logs, calls out Trump Jr. for mocking Bill Clinton for the same

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to Donald Trump's name appearing on the Jeffrey Epstein Island flight logs. Her post also seemingly called out Donald Trump Jr. for ridiculing Bill Clinton, who, like his father, found himself entangled in the same controversial logs.

On Jan. 3, the court unsealed the Epstein list, a document containing the names of 150 individuals, including former U.S. Presidents Clinton and Trump. The flights to Epstein Island were recorded under the airport code TIST, which represented Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas. However, there was no record of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump being associated with the airport code TIST.

Donald Trump Jr. had taken to social media to ridicule Clinton for having his name on the logs, seemingly oblivious to the fact that his own father's name was also listed there.

"Everyone knows Bill Clinton was on Jeffrey Epstein’s plans and island a lot. Literally no one is at all surprised that he’s all over the release. What we want to know is ALL THE OTHER NAMES that the government has been hiding & running cover for. That will actually be revealing!" Trump Jr. posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Trump Jr. also stated that he wanted all the names to be released. Shortly thereafter, it came to light that President Trump's name was included in the list as well.

18-time Grand Slam champion, Martina Navratilova, who has been a long-standing critic of Donald Trump, reacted to the news, writing:

"Oops," Navratilova posted on X.

"Martina Navratilova just happened to lift the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level" - Tennis journalist Chris Bowers

Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals

Tennis journalist Chris Bower recently emphasized that Martina Navratilova's contributions to tennis in the 1980s are often overlooked.

On a recent episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Bowers highlighted how Navratilova revolutionized the game by redefining the player's approach, adhering to a strict diet, and prioritizing gym training. According to him, the former World No. 1's dedication and mindset propelled tennis to newer heights from that era onwards.

"I think we haven't talked much about Martina Navratilova and what she did in the 80s. Her focus on diet. Her focus on gym work, that took women's tennis to a different level, to the point where, at her peak in the mid-80s, there were lots of tennis fans who were saying, 'Oh, she's spoiled the game. She's made it very unfeminine.' Now you look at videos; now you go to YouTube and look at Navratilova, that to me is beautiful tennis," Bowers said (at 11:30).

Chris Bowers expressed his admiration for watching Martina Navratilova play at the height of her career. He stated that the 18-time Grand Slam champion elevated women's tennis to new heights, a fact that often goes unacknowledged and underappreciated.

"It's wonderful. She just happened to lift the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level, to a level that everybody now takes for granted. So I think we should give her acknowledgement for what she did by taking the sport somewhere that it hadn't been before and is now taken for granted," he added.