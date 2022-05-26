Who is DC's Madam X? Comic origin explored amid HBO Max series report from JJ Abrams

DC Comics fans should be happy to know that filmmaker JJ Abrams is all set to give us a new superhero live-action show.

JJ Abrams, the Bad Robot Productions Company, and WarnerMedia work on several live-action sequences from DC comics. Out of those, one of the TV shows to make its HBO Max debut sees a script for Madam X under the Justice League Dark franchise. This franchise consists of a superhero league that deals with mystic and supernatural threats, and Madam X is part of the same Universe.

It's been a year since the news of the collaboration between JJ Abrams (the filmmaker) teaming up with Angela Robinson (the famed television and film screenwriter, director, and producer) came out. The team then started with the work of the HBO Max series featuring the comic book character Madam X. Sources also revealed that Abrams and his wife personally hired Robinson to write and supervise the HBO Max title.

In this post, we'll talk about the comic book character Madam X. So, let's jump in without wasting time.

Beyond The DC Multiverse @beyondthedcm



Warner Bros Discovery have seen scripts for both the Constantine & Madame Xanadu projects



However, they are reportedly frustrated with JJ Abrams lack of productivity after laying claim to numerous DC characters/project As stated by @THR Warner Bros Discovery have seen scripts for both the Constantine & Madame Xanadu projectsHowever, they are reportedly frustrated with JJ Abrams lack of productivity after laying claim to numerous DC characters/project As stated by @THR Warner Bros Discovery have seen scripts for both the Constantine & Madame Xanadu projectsHowever, they are reportedly frustrated with JJ Abrams lack of productivity after laying claim to numerous DC characters/project https://t.co/IE2IQCk7KD

DC's Madam X explored

The origins of Madam X can be found in the beginning arcs of her Vertigo series. Madam X belongs to the family that, after surviving Atlantis, evolved into the Homo magi race. She is the alter ego of Nimue, who once cast a magical spell on her former lover, Merlin, to punish him for changing the history of an ancient castle named Camelot. But before she could do anything to him, Merlin successfully snatched all her powers, including immortality.

Madam X is the alter ego of Nimue (Image via DC)

Later, she wandered, advising several great rulers. She successfully regained her immortality during this era but couldn't regain her mystic powers. Despite not having any control of her own, she learned the art of fortune-telling and fighting the supernatural problems of people, which made her quite famous, and she gained a large client base.

The release dates for the show haven't been disclosed, but that said, if the other show, Constantine, makes its way to HBO Max first, then Madam X could be expected to get a release date around late 2022. If the Justice League Dark project is introduced first, then Madam X won't see a release date until 2023.

