What is Netflix's Brick all about? Everything you need to know before you tune in

Netflix’s Brick brings viewers a high-concept sci-fi thriller filled with mystery and suspense. The German-language movie was released on July 10, 2025, and is set in a single apartment building.

The film is a psychological drama that explores the emotional turmoil of a couple trapped in their apartment by a mysterious wall. It combines elements of a puzzle-box narrative and a deep emotional storyline.

The plot centers on Tim (Matthias Schweighöfer), a workaholic game programmer, and Olivia (Ruby O. Fee), an architect. Their lives are upended when they wake up one morning to find their apartment building encased in an impenetrable, black wall.

Still coping with the trauma of a past miscarriage, they now have to face this new reality, navigating their strained relationship amidst the unexplainable walls. As the couple works with their neighbors to find a way out, the situation grows more bizarre and tension-filled.

The wall itself becomes both a literal and metaphorical barrier. As the characters break through the walls of their building, they uncover more bizarre elements and increasingly mysterious clues.

Everything you need to know before you tune in Brick on Netflix

Brick is a German mystery thriller now streaming on Netflix. The story begins with Tim and Olivia, a couple grappling with the aftermath of a tragic loss. Their relationship is on the brink, and an unexpected event forces them to confront both their emotional and physical boundaries.

One morning, they wake up to find their entire apartment building surrounded by an immense, impenetrable black wall. The reason for this wall is unknown, and the couple is now trapped inside.

The film uses this unusual premise to explore a relationship under intense duress, with the physical wall serving as a metaphor for the emotional walls they’ve built between themselves.

As Tim and Olivia work to escape, they are forced to interact with their neighbors, resulting in an ensemble of personalities and various responses to the bizarre situation. Some neighbors react with skepticism, others with fear, and a few with suspicion about the true nature of the wall.

The film effectively transforms the apartment building into a high-stakes survival scenario. As the story progresses, the mystery behind the wall becomes more complex, and the characters learn more disturbing truths. The couple and their neighbours struggle to find a way out of their physical and emotional traps, heightening the tension.

What makes Brick particularly intriguing is its mixture of genres. It blends psychological drama with sci-fi mystery, creating an atmosphere of suspense and tension.

Production, direction, and cast

Brick was written and directed by Philip Koch, who also served as the producer. The movie was filmed in Prague from January to March 2024 and premiered at the Munich Film Festival in July 2025.

The cast is led by Matthias Schweighöfer, known for his roles in Army of Thieves and Oppenheimer, and Ruby O. Fee, who also starred in Polar. Supporting performances come from Frederick Lau, Axel Werner, and Murathan Muslu, each adding layers of complexity to the ensemble.

The production was a collaboration between Leonine Studios, Nocturna Productions, and W&B Television, and the film’s score was composed by Anna Drubich.

Brick is currently streaming on Netflix.

