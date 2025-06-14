Netflix’s Brick (2025) trailer release: Details explored about the mystery thriller

The German mystery thriller film Brick is set to be released on July 10, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the US. The film is written and directed by Philip Koch, who also produced it alongside Quirin Berg, Katrin Goetter, Benjamin Munz, and Max Weidemann. A trailer for the upcoming mystery thriller was released by Netflix on June 12, 2025, and is available on the platform's official YouTube channel.

The synopsis for the film, as per Netflix, reads:

"When a mysterious brick wall encloses their apartment building overnight, Tim and Olivia must unite with their wary neighbors to get out alive."

According to IMDb, Brick was filmed at the Barrandov Studios in Prague, Czech Republic. The article also delves into the film's release details, plot, and cast.

Brick release details explored

As discussed above, Brick will be released on July 10, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The German mystery thriller film has a runtime of 1 hour and 39 minutes and is rated 'A' for language, nudity, sexual content, substance use, suicide, and violence. Interested viewers will need a subscription to the streaming platform to watch the movie.

Here's a detailed look at the release timing for the film based on different regions:

Region Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, July 10, 2025 12 am USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, July 10, 2025 3 am Brazil (BRT) Thursday, July 10, 2025 4 am United Kingdom (BST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CET) Thursday, July 10, 2025 9 am South Africa (SAST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 9 am India (IST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 12:30 pm Philippines (PHT) Thursday, July 10, 2025 3 pm Australia (ACST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 4:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 7 pm

What is the film all about?

The trailer for Brick is available on the official Netflix YouTube channel. It opens with Olivia trying to leave her boyfriend, Tim, after breaking up with him. However, she discovers that the door is mysteriously blocked by a black wall, which has also covered other exits. The reception is gone, and all their attempts to break the black wall fail.

Tim and Olivia manage to contact their neighbors by breaking through the parts that are not covered by the mysterious black material. They soon find out that everyone is trapped just like them. As they realize they are completely trapped, they start trying everything possible to contact the outside world and make their escape out of it.

They soon discover that they are being watched from a hidden room. Finally, they all start working towards an exit, and Olivia discovers that the wall might include codes that can help them leave. The trailer fades with multiple scenes from the film showcasing the residents going frantic as they try to escape the black wall.

Cast and crew for Brick

The German mystery thriller film is written and directed by Philip Koch. The project was produced by Leonine Studios, Nocturna Productions, and W&B Television. Alexander Fischerkoesen served as the cinematographer, while Anna Drubich composed the film's music. Production began in March 2024 and concluded within the month itself.

The cast is led by Matthias Schweighöfer as Tim Arnovsky. Matthias is well known for appearing in projects such as Army of Thieves, You Are Wanted, and The Breakup Man.

Joining him is Ruby O. Fee as Olivia Neill, along with Frederick Lau as Gael, Murathan Muslu as Yuri, and Alexander Beyer as Friedman. Other notable cast members include Sira-Anna Faal as Lea, Salber Lee Williams as Ana, Axel Werner as Oswalt, and Josef Berousek.

Stay tuned with us for further updates on the mystery thriller film Brick.

