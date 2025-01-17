TV and movie stars to reportedly collaborate with YouTubers and Twitch streamers like Pokimane and Markiplier for LA Wildfire Relief

Television and movie stars such as Josh Brolin and Ke Huy Quan are reportedly slated to collaborate with Twitch streamers and YouTubers like Pokimane, Rhett & Link, and Markiplier to raise money for LA Wildfire Relief LIVE on January 24, 2025.

According to Deadline, the LA Wildfire Relief LIVE event will be broadcast from Beverly Hills in partnership with Tiltify. It will fundraise for charitable organizations tackling the wildfires that have ravaged parts of LA County since earlier this year. Some of these organizations include World Central Kitchen, LAFD Wildfire Emergency Fund, and California Fire Foundation.

The broadcast will be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch on January 24, 2025, through various participants from around the globe.

Celebrities joining reported LA Wildfire Relief broadcast with YouTubers and Twitch streamers

The LA wildfires have been devastating, with several bushfires such as the Eaton Fire, Palisades Fire, Hurst Fire, and many more burning down entire neighborhoods in Los Angeles County since January 7, 2025.

With many calling it one of the most devastating wildfires in the region, the LAFD is assisted by the California National Guard, which was deployed on January 8, 2025, to combat looting in the affected area as residents evacuated.

With many Hollywood celebrities losing their homes in the wildfires, there has been an outpouring of support for all victims of the tragedy online from the entertainment industry. In that spirit, several popular movie and TV stars will reportedly join YouTubers and Twitch streamers to fundraise for LA Wildfire Relief.

According to Deadline, A-list actors such as Josh Brolin, Ben Schwartz, Jean Smart, and Ke Huy Quan are slated to participate in the event. Other participating actors include Ricky Whittle, Edwin Hodge, Janina Gavankar, Mehcad Brooks, Soleil Moon Frye, Jimmy Akingbola, Dante Basco, Rob Reiner, and Garcelle Beauvais.

These stars will join popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers, such as Pokimane, Markiplier, Amy Nelson, Ethan Nestor, Egoraptor, The Try Guys, Ranboo, Pointcrow, Peachjars, Shubble, Nihachu, and Good Mythical Morning hosts Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal.

Combined, the list of content creators boasts over a hundred million followers across YouTube and Twitch. The donations will be handled by Tiltify's Impact Fund for LA Wildfire Relief LIVE.

