Riot Games recently announced that Valorant and League of Legends will be raising money for the LA wildfires. The Southern California region has been suffering since last week with multiple firefighters and frontline responders trying to control the fires.

Riot Games, being situated in Los Angeles, has also been affected as multiple members of the team have lost their homes. The company's LA headquarters has also been compromised and remained closed since the fires began.

Valorant and League of Legends raising money with in-game fundraisers

Looking at the situation, Riot Games has decided to support the community by launching in-game fundraisers across Riot regions in Valorant and League of Legends PC. All the proceeds will go to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund starting on January 22, 2025. Below are details about each game and how they will raise money:

Valorant: From January 22, until it leaves the Featured Store on January 30, the EX.O Collection will become a Give Back Bundle. Similar to other fundraisers, proceeds from weapon skins and accessories in the bundle during this time will go to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, a donor-advised fund account sponsored by ImpactAssets.

League of Legends: From January 23, 12 PM PT to February 5, 11:59 AM PT, proceeds from Firefighter Tristana (unvaulted for this fundraiser) will go to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, a donor-advised fund account sponsored by ImpactAssets.

Apart from this, the game studio is also volunteering to support recovery efforts. Riot Games has also made direct donations to the California Fire Foundation and International Medical Corps to support relief efforts. Teams from the game studio are volunteering to keep their community safe.

With the fund-raisers starting soon, players worldwide can also raise money for the LA wildfires.

