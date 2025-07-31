  • home icon
"Hope it don't flop"— Fans reacts as Disney drops trailer and poster for 'Zootopia 2' big-screen return

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Jul 31, 2025 02:38 GMT
Zootopia 2 trailer is out now (Image via Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Zootopia 2 trailer is out now (Image via Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Walt Disney Animation Studios released the new trailer for Zootopia 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 animated film. It comes with the confirmation that it will be in cinemas worldwide on November 26, 2025. Oscar-winning director duo Jared Bush and Byron Howard return to direct the sequel, which will mark the studio's 64th animated feature movie.

As seen in the trailer, rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Nick Wilde, respectively. However, in Zootopia 2, their partnership will be put to an "ultimate test." Following the trailer release, fans took to social media to share their hopes and opinions, with one of them wishing that the movie wouldn't flop.

"Hope it don't flop," an X user commented.
After seeing the newly released trailer, some fans are hopeful about the upcoming movie. One commenter predicted that it's going to be "BIG," while others praised the animation in the trailer, giving them confidence in the sequel's quality.

"I bet this is going to be BIG, part 1 was so much fun!, I loved the longest joke from Flash," an X user said.
"This is one of the most perfect trailers Disney has ever released I think. Not trying to be biased, but it's incredible and you can tell how confident they are in it. I've never seen such a leap in animation with this sequel. The cartoon levels are amazing. The character acting, rigging, animation, it's all so beautifully put together. Congrats Jared and Co. for actually wanting to innovate WDAS," an X user commented.
"Zootopia 2 trailer was so f*cking good, it was surprisingly funny, and I really love the new animation. plus wildehopps content," another X user said.

Among other commenters are fans of the first Zootopia movie who are excited to see the second animated film, and others who are hoping that Disney's animation for the sequel will not disappoint.

"This is going to be one wild ride!! Loved the first film and excited for the second film!," an X user commented.
"Disney Animation Better not disappoint me because their films weren't making me satisfied anymore. Last film that satisfied me was Frozen 2," another X user said.

What to know about Zootopia 2 so far

After nearly a decade, Zootopia 2 will finally hit cinemas in a couple of months, bringing back Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde's partnership as they tackle another mystery case. The bunny and fox duo are still getting to terms with being partnered together, and there's another test that will challenge their partnership in the upcoming movie.

Per the synopsis from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Judy and Nick will find that their partnership isn't as solid as they thought after attending a counseling program together. Questions start to arise as their partnership is put under the microscope during a new case. The plot description further reads:

"It doesn't take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis."

Besides most of the cast from Zootopia returning in the sequel, new faces will also be joining the team. Ke Huy Quan will voice the character of Gary De'Snake while Abbot Elementary's Quinta Brunson will lend her voice to therapist Dr. Fuzzby.

Catch Zootopia 2 in cinemas on November 26, 2025.

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

