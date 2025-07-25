Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will officially premiere on Disney+ on December 10, 2025. This second chapter will adapt The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan’s bestselling series.

Ad

At the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, the teaser trailer was shown. It included footage of returning characters and new introductions relevant to the upcoming storyline.

Ad

Trending

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will include plotlines involving the Golden Fleece and new mythical creatures, based on The Sea of Monsters. Disney+ has confirmed that production has wrapped and the marketing train is well underway, ensuring a December launch filled with mythical mayhem.

Note: The article contains spoilers, and opinions expressed are solely those of the writer.

Release schedule for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Image via Disney Plus)

The official release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is December 10, 2025. Disney+ announced at San Diego Comic-Con, along with an exciting teaser trailer that showed off the compelling plots and new characters that would be coming. Reports say that Season 2 will have eight episodes, which is the same number as Season 1.

Ad

The premiere is expected to debut with a double-header release, dropping the first two episodes on day one, followed by weekly releases. Here’s a time zone breakdown for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 debut on Disney+:

Time Zone Release Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM Dec 10, 2025 Mountain Time (MT) 1:00 AM Dec 10, 2025 Central Time (CT) 2:00 AM Dec 10, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM Dec 10, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 8:00 AM Dec 10, 2025 Central European Time 9:00 AM Dec 10, 2025 Philippine Time (PHT) 4:00 PM Dec 10, 2025 Japan Standard Time 5:00 PM Dec 10, 2025

Ad

Season 2 will be based on The Sea of Monsters, and each episode will cover important events from the book, such as the introduction of Tyson, the Gray Sisters, and the epic chariot race.

Where to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will stream exclusively on Disney+, continuing its run as a Disney-branded original. There are no plans for the new season to air on linear TV at this time. Viewers will need an active Disney+ subscription to watch it.

Ad

Disney+ has always thought of the Percy Jackson trilogy as one of its most important fantasy properties, putting it on the same level as other huge IPs like Star Wars and Marvel. Subscribers may expect high-quality broadcasts, subtitles in a number of languages, and early access to select services in some places.

New fans or anyone who wants to catch up can still watch the first season on the platform. Viewers can't watch any episodes on cable or other sites like Netflix, Hulu, or Prime Video.

Ad

All Cast Members in Percy Jackson and The Olympians Season 2 and Their Characters

Leah Sava Jeffries stars as Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Image via Disney Plus)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will feature both returning leads and new characters crucial to the Sea of Monsters storyline. Scobell, Jeffries, and Simhadri return as the central trio of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover. Here is a confirmed cast list:

Ad

Returning Cast:

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

New Additions:

Daniel Diemer as Tyson, Percy’s cyclops half-brother

Timothy Simons as Tantalus, the new head of Camp Half-Blood

Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace

Courtney B. Vance as Zeus (taking over after the late Lance Reddick)

Sandra Bernhard, Margaret Cho, and Kristen Schaal as The Gray Sisters

Ad

The new additions are expected to expand the series' mythical world, particularly with Tyson's unique dynamics and emotional connection to Percy.

What to expect from Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2

Aryan Simhadri stars as Grover Underwood in Percy Jackson and The Olympians (Image via Disney Plus)

The Sea of Monsters is the basis of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2. As per the novel, in this season, Camp Half-Blood will be in danger since Thalia's magical tree has been poisoned. The protecting wards are getting weaker, so Percy has to cross dangerous waterways to get the Golden Fleece, which is the only thing that can fix the barrier.

Ad

The adventure starts with a funny yet action-packed meeting with the Gray Sisters in a magical taxi. Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson have to fight sea monsters, sirens, and demigods who are not on their side. Percy learns more about his family, loyalty, and the growing menace of Kronos as he goes into the Sea of Monsters.

This season, Grover is also quite crucial. Polyphemus, the cyclops, catches him, which is why Percy goes on his journey in the first place. At the same time, the fight between Luke Castellan and the other demigods gets worse. There will be more sword fights, chariot races, and sets that are bigger than life than in the first season.

Ad

"We're on ships that are 175 feet long, fighting monsters, riding pegasi, and making the most epic moments from the books," said Dan Shotz, the show's executive producer. Behind-the-scenes film shows that there will be more complex visual sequences and plot twists that focus on the characters.

More about the series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 picks up where season 1 left off with events from The Sea of Monsters. It looks like some things will be shown more clearly in the peek, like Luke betraying Thalia and the poisoning of her tree.

Ad

Disney+ announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 that the show has been picked up for a third season, which will be based on The Titan's Curse. Levi Chrisopulos has joined the group as Nico di Angelo, and Olive Abercrombie has joined as Bianca di Angelo.

As of right now, there have been no big cast departures. As Zeus, Courtney B. Vance will take over after Lance Reddick's death. The main creative team is still together, and Rick Riordan will continue to write and be the executive director.

Ad

Season 2 starts on December 10, 2025, and is based on the second book in the Percy Jackson series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More