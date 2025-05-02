How many post-credit scenes are in Thunderbolts*?

Thunderbolts* is an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the team Thunderbolts, directed by Jake Schreier. It is the 36th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and was produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

The film premiered at the Empire Leicester Square in London, England, on April 22, 2025, and was released in theaters across the United States on May 2, 2025. It is the final movie of Phase Five in the MCU. With two end-credits scenes, Thunderbolts* sets up the future of the MCU.

The story follows CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who sends Yelena Belova, John Walker, Ghost, and Taskmaster to a secret facility under the guise of a mission, as she faces impending impeachment for a series of unlawful activities.

The film has a runtime of 126 minutes. It features Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster. Thunderbolts* has received positive reception from both critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an 88% score from critics.

The Thunderbolts* end-credits scenes

The humorous mid-credits scene of the movie features Harbour's character Alexei at a grocery store. He is excited to find that he and the other Thunderbolts, whom Louis-Dreyfus's character Valentina later renames the New Avengers, are now featured on Wheaties cereal boxes.

After the film's events, Yelena, Alexei, Bob, Ava, John, and Bucky are relocating to the Avengers Tower in New York City to assume their roles as the New Avengers in the second post-credits scene. In Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson, aka Anthony Mackie's Captain America, briefly considers assembling a new Avengers team, while Bucky mentions that he has had unpleasant discussions with Sam regarding the squad's use of the Avengers moniker.

The team is suddenly alerted to a huge spacecraft that appears in orbit close to Earth, seemingly out of nowhere. The spacecraft is shown to viewers with the prominent number "4," suggesting that the characters from July's Fantastic Four: First Steps have arrived in the MCU's Earth.

Exploring the plot of Thunderbolts*

The Marvel Cinematic Universe installment Thunderbolts* introduces a group of antiheroes assembled by CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). At the beginning of the film, the group is sent on a secret mission that includes Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

Taskmaster is killed by Ghost when the agents quickly discover they have been set up to kill one another. The survivors are helped to escape the trap by the intervention of an enigmatic guy named Bob (Lewis Pullman).

Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) rejoin the team as they regroup. During this time, they learn that Bob was created as the incredibly strong Sentry as a result of one of de Fontaine's experiments.

When Sentry loses control, his darker alter ego, the Void, takes over and shrouds New York City in a mystical darkness. To confront Bob's internal struggle, help him overcome the Void, and return to normal, the Thunderbolts* venture into the shadow dimension.

